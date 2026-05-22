Proforce Pest Control Earns National Recognition as One of the Fastest-Growing Pest Control Companies in America

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proforce Pest Control has officially been named to the prestigious 2026 PCT Top 100 list, earning the #56 ranking among the largest pest control companies in the United States.

Published annually by Pest Control Technology Magazine, the Top 100 recognizes the industry's leading companies based on annual revenue, operational performance, and sustained growth.

This milestone reflects Proforce's rapid expansion across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, where the company now operates 13 locations serving more than 50,000 homeowners with residential and commercial pest protection services.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the incredible people behind Proforce," said Mark Shorr, CEO of Proforce Pest Control. "From our technicians and customer service teams to our sales organization, branch leaders and corporate staff, everyone has embraced a culture focused on customer experience, operational excellence, and long-term growth. We are building a long-term durable business that will serve our communities for many years to come."

Proforce has impressively achieved 558% growth over the past three years while surpassing $23 million in annual revenue. The company's rapid rise has been fueled by strategic expansion, data-driven operations, and a customer-first philosophy that emphasizes service quality and accountability.

Under Mark Shorr's leadership, Proforce has continued expanding throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, while recently launching new markets in Atlanta and Fort Myers.

"Growth only matters if the customer experience improves with it," added Shorr. "We've built our company around responsiveness, transparency, and empowering our teams to solve problems quickly for homeowners."

The PCT Top 100 list is widely regarded as one of the pest control industry's most respected benchmarks and includes many of the nation's most recognized service providers.

To learn more about Proforce Pest Control and its services, visit:

www.proforcepest.com.

About Proforce Pest Control

Proforce Pest Control provides residential and commercial pest management services across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Proforce delivers kid and pet-friendly solutions, modern technology, responsive service, and a satisfied guarantee to protect homes and businesses from pests all year round.

Media Inquiries

Wendy Lin Chen

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Proforce Pest Control