ProgenaCare Global LLC Announces CaringAccess™, A New Patient Assistance Program Designed to Improve Access to Wound Care Innovation

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaCare Global™ LLC. ("ProgenaCare"), the developer and manufacturer of ProgenaMatrix®, a first of its kind human keratin matrix, announces the launch of CaringAccess™, a patient assistance program to dramatically broaden patient access to advanced wound care treatments. The program is backed by a significant volume commitment which is a first for the wound care industry.

Caring Access Program supported by ProgenaCare Global

"Millions of patients suffer from chronic wounds each year," said Howard Walthall, ProgenaCare's CEO. "Unfortunately access to health care remains a significant challenge for this patient population. Patients who are uninsured or underinsured simply cannot afford advanced treatments for their wounds. This results in delayed or often failed healing, extending their suffering and increasing the risk of amputation and other serious complications. Answering the call from providers, ProgenaCare is committed to doing everything we can to help address this widespread and growing problem."

With the launch of its CaringAccess Patient Assistance Program, ProgenaCare will be able to provide ProgenaMatrix at no cost to qualifying patients in need. The program is intended to help patients who could benefit from ProgenaMatrix but are unable to afford the costs associated with this type of advanced treatment. The program requirements have been streamlined to make the application process simple for patients and providers.

"Our purpose as a company is to bring highly effective wound care to patients everywhere to improve lives. This purpose lies at the heart of our business, and we are proud to be able to take an aggressive step in that direction with the creation of our CaringAccess program," said Bert Jones, Chairman. "In order to ensure that this program has real impact, we are committing one third of our annual production of ProgenaMatrix to the care of patients with limited means. As we grow, so will the number of patients we are able to help."

CaringAccess is beginning enrollment for providers and patients now. Please visit www.caringaccess.com for more information and to apply.

About ProgenaCare Global

ProgenaCare is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in biomaterials and digital technologies to provide effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the world.

ProgenaCare is a Better Right NOW! organization; part of an expanding global network of companies focused on employing new models of capitalism to provide sustainable improvement in the lives of individuals through healthcare, agriculture and education.

After more than a decade of research and development, ProgenaCare is commercializing ProgenaMatrix, the first product built on our proprietary human keratin platform. ProgenaMatrix is the only commercially available human keratin matrix for wound care. Due to its unique keratin technology, ProgenaMatrix can help achieve excellent outcomes for patients with complex wounds in a highly cost-effective manner.

SOURCE ProgenaCare Global