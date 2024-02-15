Program on a Mission to Fill Trades Labor Gap Celebrates Career & Technical Education (CTE) Month

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

15 Feb, 2024, 09:19 ET

Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™program has partnered with 23 CTE programs to date

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating Career & Technical Education (CTE) Month this February by supporting high school CTE programs with their Tools for the Trades™program. The program's latest project is a rat rod build-off featuring two high schools, and the students recently got special visits from their celebrity mentors.

Continue Reading
Watch the latest Northern Tool + Equipment Tools for the Trades™ Rat Rod Build-Off update.
Watch the latest Northern Tool + Equipment Tools for the Trades™ Rat Rod Build-Off update.

Started in 2021 to help address the nationwide trades labor shortage, Tools for the Trades donates tools and equipment to high school CTE programs. Instructors get the right equipment to properly teach the trades and expose students to professional-grade tools to prepare them for potential trade careers.

"Since the program's inception, we've partnered with 23 schools across the country to provide tens of thousands of dollars in professional-grade tools to their CTE programs," said Suresh Krishan, CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment.

Greg Steadman and Thad Moffitt from Petty's Garage and celebrity motorcycle builder Billy Lane recently stopped by the high schools participating in the rat rod build-off to help the students get the engines running and create a plan for steering. Watch the most recent update and subscribe to receive future updates on the build-off here.

Northern Tool + Equipment encourages people to celebrate CTE Month by:

  • Learning more about the widespread impact of the trade labor shortage
  • Talk to kids about the trades and all their career options
  • Advocate for funding and instruction of CTE classes and curriculum in your school district

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

Also from this source

Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment's Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment's Second Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

The public gets to decide which Klutch Welding Helmet design will be sold as a limited-edition item at Northern Tool + Equipment stores across the...
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Northern Tool + Equipment in Pompano Beach with Special Guest Thad Moffitt

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Northern Tool + Equipment in Pompano Beach with Special Guest Thad Moffitt

Northern Tool + Equipment is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated store in Pompano Beach, FL, on Saturday, February 3rd. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.