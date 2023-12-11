Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC to increase by USD 1.19 billion during 2023 to 2028; Increasing demand for PLCs in renewable power generation boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.83% during forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation), product (modular, unitary, and rackmount), and geography (APAC). Demand for PLCs in renewable power generation drives the market growth. The main purpose of PLC is to monitor and control the operation of wind turbines. Moreover, it controls various functions of the nacelle, from blade angle to hydraulics. Moreover, different sensors are located in wind turbines for detecting wind speed, wind direction, and shaft rotation speed, which collect and transfer data to the PLC. Hence, the growing demand for PLC for optimum power generation and low maintenance drives the market growth. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC 2024-2028

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the programmable logic controller (plc) market in APAC: ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Ependion AB, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.92% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing focus on expanding the capability of micro PLCs drives the market growth.

There is increasing adoption of micro PLC as it has become an indispensable solution for controlling standalone machinery in the process and discrete industries.

Moreover, factors such as programming flexibility, ease of use, communication capability within a compact structure, and low price fuel its adoption.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Challenges

The growing market for industrial PC and DCS as substitutes hinders market growth.

The growing adoption of automation has fuelled the shift from rackmount PLCs to more generic PC-based platforms.

Moreover, the PC-based control system provides integration of PLC control, motion control, and SCADA on a single high-performance controller platform.

Hence, the developments in industrial PCs and DCS hinder market growth.

Key Segments:

The market growth by process industry segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the growth of this segment include the increasing use of PLC in industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage, Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

APAC Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.19 billion YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 3.92 Market structure Fragmented

