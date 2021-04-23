Progress from Discussion to Action After the Derek Chauvin Verdict: A Call to Action

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa welcomes the guilty verdict in George Floyd's murder trial and commends the 12 Minnesota jurors who upheld the rule of law.

As a company that believes in the transformative power of diversity, Circa is steadfast in its belief that people are all created equal; and government, including law enforcement should provide all citizens equal protection under the law, regardless of race.

"Racism needs to end with our generation. Change begins with you and me, and it begins now." - Roselle Rogers, VP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Circa

Circa is cognizant of the fact that one guilty verdict does not change make. It's unsettling to think of what direction things may have gone had the verdict been different. Sadly, our nation gets to do this again in August when the three other policemen are tried. Then, in the midst of all this, Daunte Wright is killed in the hands of another police officer. And another, and another.

The U.S. judicial system plays an important role in meting out justice to victims who are wronged. "A court case can set precedence by way of case law, yet the change we seek in our society to ensure that this never happens again can only be brought about by continued action to eliminate racism, bias, bigotry, and hate in all forms. Systemic problems require systemic solutions," said Roselle Rogers, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Circa"

Addressing systemic racism takes time and progress can be made. Towards this end, Circa encourages:

Policy reform. Enact legislation to bring about meaningful police reform that will hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct, improve transparency, and reform police training and policies. Policies and programs aimed towards removing barriers and levelling the playing field for historically marginalized populations in society. Transcending from discussion to action. As individuals and as corporations, there is a role that each of us can play – no matter how big or small – to bring about change. Join. Get involved. Speak up when you see it. Have the courage of Daniella Frazier and bear witness to injustice, bias, hate, and racism. Educating others. Empathy starts with awareness and understanding. Learning to harness diversity is the key to a better future. While people are all different, and speak with different voices, there is a shared dream, hope, for a better, just, and equitable society – if not for us, for the next generation. Learn to work together as one and this will be achieved.

Rogers concluded, "Racism needs to end with our generation. Change begins with you and me, and it begins now."

About Circa

Roselle Rogers is an accomplished HR executive, with 30+ years of practical application. She joined Circa in 2006 and has been instrumental in the company's growth from local job board provider to the launch of its OFCCP compliance and diversity products. Rogers leads Circa's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and thought leadership as well as the company's OFCCP compliance and community partner relations. She holds senior professional certifications with HR Certification Institute and SHRM and is a Director of the UP Alumni Association of Wisconsin. She has a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, from the University of the Philippines and a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resources Development from Ateneo de Manila University.

Media Contact:

Cathy Hill

800-984-3775

[email protected]

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of SaaS-based solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and compliance management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Media Contact

Cathy Hill

Vice President Marketing, Product Management

[email protected]

800.984.3775

Circaworks.com

SOURCE Circa

Related Links

http://Circaworks.com

