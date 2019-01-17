Progressive Expects to Hire More Than 10,000 People in 2019

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive expects to hire more than 10,000 people in the coming year to support its rapid growth. The company has grown more than 50% in the last three years to $30 billion in revenue for 2018. Positions the company will offer include IT and analyst roles, corporate functions, customer care and claims roles.

Here's a breakdown of the approximate number of positions expected to be filled at larger Progressive locations throughout the year:



Austin, TX – 1,000 (customer service, sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

1,000 (customer service, sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service) Cleveland, OH – 2,000 (customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more)

2,000 (customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more) Colorado Springs, CO – 1,100 (customer service, sales, IT)

1,100 (customer service, sales, IT) Phoenix, AZ – 375 (customer service, sales, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales, claims representatives)

375 (customer service, sales, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales, claims representatives) Sacramento, CA – 380 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales)

380 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales) Tampa, FL – 1,500 (customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

Over half of the jobs are based at larger Progressive campuses across the United States, with others located in Progressive field claims offices in more than 250 locations. There will also be work from home positions available in select locations for inbound sales positions, giving people who don't live near a Progressive campus the opportunity to help customers from the comfort of their home.

"This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive's history," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst. "We are excited to add hardworking talent to our team who are interested in a career with Progressive. For decades, we've been developing people who started in jobs like these into successful business athletes who rise to our leadership ranks. In fact, our CEO started as a Claims rep and I joined Progressive as an Analyst."

These new hires will be eligible to participate in the company's annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads – including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents. Dedicated to employees' professional success, Progressive also provides extensive training programs and career development resources.



About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal autos and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including American Strategic Insurance Corp. and subsidiaries (ASI), our majority owned subsidiaries.

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 20 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot® and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

