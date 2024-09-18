U.S. Marine Corp Veteran to Receive 2022 Freightliner Cascadia truck from Progressive Insurance®

Honored recipient will receive this life-changing vehicle on September 18th as part of Progressive's Keys to Progress® Program

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an honored U.S. Marine Corp veteran will receive the keys to a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia in Houston, Texas as part of Progressive's 12th annual Keys to Progress program. The Keys to Progress program is part of Progressive's ongoing commitment to driving progress on the road by providing reliable transportation to military veterans and their families.

As a result of the sacrifices our military men and women provide for our country, Progressive is positively impacting the owner-operator trucking business, as well as the personal lives of military veterans through its Keys to Progress program. The vehicles empower veterans to make the transition from being a driver, to an owner, by assisting with the largest capital expense of starting a business.

"We are celebrating the 12th year of our Keys to Progress program in November and our third semi-truck giveaway – and our impact only continues to grow," said Karen Bailo, Progressive Commercial Lines President. "We are committed to giving back to our veterans who have given so much to our country. This program not only helps to shape the lives of veterans but also gives them the tools and ability to grow their small businesses. We are proud to be a part of an initiative that is critical to accelerating their journey."

The recipient of this year's truck is 22-year veteran U.S. Marine Corp Retired Gunnery Sergeant Ondrae Meyers from Jacksonville, North Carolina. His specialty was USMC Motor Transport, where he specialized in heavy and medium motor transport, which sparked his passion for truck driving. Following his time with the military, Gunnery Sergeant Meyers obtained his CDL license through "Troops in Transportation," a military program where he planned his future endeavors after his service.

"What started as a passion of seeing countries around the world and in the United States from behind the wheel can be turned into providing for my family," said Gunnery Sergeant Meyers. "I am so grateful to this program for allowing me to get my fleet and career started."

Past commercial truck recipients are James Rogers and Lt. Colonel James "JC" Rose, who both have been expanding their business with additional fleet vehicles and drivers since receiving their new truck as part of the Keys to Progress program. For the third semi-truck giveaway the following organizations helped to make these life-changing moments possible:

SelecTrucks of Houston , is a full-service Freightliner/Western Star commercial truck dealership offering new and used commercial trucks, parts, service and body shop.

is a full-service Freightliner/Western Star commercial truck dealership offering new and used commercial trucks, parts, service and body shop. 1-800-Charity Cars , provides resources to facilitate vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients

, provides resources to facilitate vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

The truck giveaway is an extension of Progressive's larger Keys to Progress program. On November 14, 2024, veterans and veteran-related organizations across the country will receive the keys to vehicles, providing them with reliable transportation to help them move forward in life and in business. Since 2013, over 1,000 vehicles have been gifted to veterans through the program.

For more information on Progressive's Keys to Progress program, visit KeysToProgress.com or search #KeysToProgress on social media.

