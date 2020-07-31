Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Forecasts to 2028: 7MM Coverage, Epidemiology Segmentation, Drugs Update and Competitor Insights

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028" report provides an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PF-ILD in the United States, EU5 and Japan.



According to this research, the patient pool of PF-ILD includes the cases of IPF, iNSIP, unclassifiable IIPs, IPAF, RA-ILD, SSc-ILD, HP, sarcoidosis and other ILDs related to occupational exposures.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, Subtype-specific Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, and Total Prevalent Cases of PF-ILD in the 7MM) scenario of PF-ILD in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to this research, the total prevalent population of Interstitial Lung Disease in seven major markets was 736,184 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028). The total prevalent population of PF-ILD in seven major markets was 228,613 in 2017.



Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Market Outlook



According to this research, the total market size of PF-ILDs in seven major markets was USD 233.19 million in 2017. The market size of PF-ILD is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028).



Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest market size of PF-ILD. In 2017, the market size of PF-ILD was found to be USD 158.73 million.



Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Drugs Uptake



The current market size of PF-ILD is mainly attributed by corticosteroids, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and cyclophosphamide. The market size is expected to increase during the forecast period (2019-2028), due to potential therapies nintedanib (Ofev) and pirfenidone (Esbriet).



Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Report Insights

Patient Population by total prevalent cases of ILD

Type-specific prevalent cases of ILD

Subtype-specific prevalent cases of ILD

Prevalent cases of PF-ILD

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving PF-ILD market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for PF-ILD market

To understand the future market competition in the PF-ILD market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Market Overview at a Glance



3. Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD): Disease Background and Overview



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of PF-ILD



6. Treatment and Management of Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD)



7. Unmet Needs



8. Emerging Drugs



9. Progressive-fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD): 7 Major Market Analysis



10. Market Outlook: 7MM



11. Market Drivers



12. Market Barriers



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix





For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5eznw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

