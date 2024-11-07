Progressive Insurance® Gives Fantasy Football Players Extra Assurance with The Fantasy Backup Plan Sweepstakes

Leading Insurance Provider Collaborates with Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry, Giving Players in the Bottom Half of Their Leagues a Second Chance to Win

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No one knows better than an insurance provider that even the best-laid game plans can go sideways, both in real life and in fantasy football. In fact, a new survey from Progressive Insurance® revealed that nearly half of fantasy football players (44%) typically give up on their teams before the season is over, with this week – Week 10 – being the most reported week that players throw in the towel.* In response, Progressive announced today that it will give fantasy football players who are in the bottom half of their leagues a second chance to win big with The Fantasy Backup Plan sweepstakes.

While the brand-commissioned survey revealed that as of Week 6 of this season, 59% of fantasy football players report they still have hope that their team can win their leagues, those who have already given up cite underperforming players (37%) and injuries to key players (30%) as the reason to give up.*

For these fantasy players whose seasons haven't gone as planned, The Fantasy Backup Plan sweepstakes from Progressive offers them another shot at glory. Fantasy team managers who find themselves in the bottom half of their leagues on any week for the remainder of the regular fantasy season can visit FantasyBackupPlan.com to upload a screenshot of their rankings for a chance to win a piece of $59,000 in prizes. Six weekly winners will each get $5,900. The grand prize winner will receive $23,600 which they can celebrate with however they want, like a fantasy football coach to help them next season, a trip to escape the boasting of their league's winner or a solid gold participation trophy for giving it their best shot.

"Whether in your home, on the road or in your fantasy league, a little backup can go a long way," said Sade Balogun, Senior Business Leader, Brand Experience, Progressive Insurance. "This campaign and sweepstakes reinforce that no matter what pops up, Progressive has your back when it's needed most."

To drive awareness of this mid-season Hail Mary among the fantasy football community, Progressive has drafted top fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, whom the survey revealed to be the most sought-after expert for fantasy football advice.

"In fantasy football, just like in real life, you should always expect the unexpected. Injuries, underwhelming performances or even being traded to a worse fantasy environment – every season has a ton of ups and downs," said Matthew Berry. "Even the most seasoned among us have experienced tough seasons, but thanks to Progressive, those who are struggling in their leagues now have another chance to turn their L into a W."

The Fantasy Backup Plan sweepstakes serves as an extension of Progressive's 2024 football campaign – The Backup – which illustrates the importance of having a backup both on the field and in everyday life. In TV spots airing throughout the season, current and former backup quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, step in to offer much-needed assistance for people who are struggling with everyday tasks – whether it's parking a trailer, hanging a picture frame or doing taxes. Each of the four spots underscores that while backup quarterbacks may not be waiting on the sidelines to help in real life, Progressive provides coverage that you can count on for your home and auto.

To see the campaign spots, visit Progressive Insurance on YouTube. To learn more about the Fantasy Backup Plan Sweepstakes, submit an entry and see Official Rules, visit FantasyBackupPlan.com.

*Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans who participate in fantasy football; the survey was commissioned by Progressive and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, 2024.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE PROGRESSIVE "FANTASY BACKUP PLAN" SWEEPSTAKES. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 11/7/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 12/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company.

