Progressive's Keys to Progress® Program Provides 100 Vehicles to Veterans Across the Country

13th annual giveaway underscores Progressive's mission to help people move forward and live fully

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance® will once again put keys into the hands of America's heroes. On November 6, Progressive will host its 13th annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway event, donating 100 vehicles to veterans, their families, veteran-focused organizations and veteran-owned small businesses across the United States to provide relief and improve the lives of military men and women, enabling them to progress forward in their lives.

In advance of Veteran's Day, Progressive will be hosting over 65 events in 47 states this year where veterans across the country will be receiving vehicles.

Since launching in 2013, Keys to Progress® has donated more than 1,200 vehicles nationwide, offering veterans reliable transportation to help them access work, medical care and community engagements.

"At Progressive, we believe mobility creates opportunity. Keys to Progress® isn't just about donating cars, it's about helping veterans and their families regain independence, stability and the ability to move forward with confidence," said Tricia Griffith, President and CEO of Progressive. "Thirteen years in, the impact we've seen reminds us why this program matters so deeply."

The 2025 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway events will take place in the following cities:

Anchorage, AK

Birmingham, AL

Little Rock, AR

Phoenix, AZ

Pasadena, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Colorado Springs, CO

Newington, CT

Newark, DE

Jacksonville, FL

Orlando, FL

St. Pete, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Miramar, FL

Kennesaw, GA

Honolulu, HI

Des Moines, IA

Boise, ID

Chicago, IL

Carmel, IN

Kansas City, KS

Louisville, KY

Baton Rouge, LA

New Orleans, LA

Glen Burnie, MD

South Portland, ME

Sterling Heights, MI

Minneapolis, MN

Town and Country, MO

Jackson, MS

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Fargo, ND

La Vista, NE

East Brunswick, NJ

Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas, NV

Brooklyn, NY

Buffalo, NY

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Cleveland, OH

Perrysburg, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Tigard, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Warwick, RI

Charleston, SC

Columbia, SC

Nashville, TN

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Alexandria, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

Seattle, WA

Milwaukee, WI

Charleston, WV

Casper, WY

"Reliable transportation can be the difference between a job opportunity gained or lost, a medical appointment kept or missed," said John Murphy, Progressive's Claims President. "We're proud to help veterans and their families overcome these barriers and move toward brighter futures. Honoring their service by giving back in this way is one of the most meaningful things we do."

Powered by support of the following organizations:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the flagship brand of Enterprise Mobility known for serving customers needing a replacement vehicle while theirs is being serviced or repaired, is once again providing six months of auto insurance coverage to each vehicle recipient. Policies are written by Progressive. Vehicles distributed through this year's Keys to Progress® giveaway were purchased by Progressive from Enterprise Mobility's fleets.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization that helps support the recipient selection process each year.

Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., which provides a 12-month powertrain protection plan for each vehicle.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars, which provides resources to facilitate the vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients.

Local charities, which help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

How to Apply

Veterans interested in applying for future vehicle giveaways can find eligibility criteria and application details at KeysToProgress.com. Applications are reviewed each spring of each program year through nonprofit organizations such as military charities or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts.

For more information, visit KeysToProgress.com or search #KeysToProgress on social media.

