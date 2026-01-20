Progressive Insurance® Introduces Pet Insurance for Cats and Dogs

The new offering, underwritten by Progressive, helps pet parents manage

unexpected and costly vet bills

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance® today announced a new pet insurance offering designed to help people get the care their pets need by making veterinary care more affordable.

The new offering is underwritten directly by Progressive and its affiliated underwriting companies and administered by pet insurance program provider Companion Protect. Customers can expect the same high standard of service and support Progressive prides itself on across all its products, as well as competitive pricing and customizable options that allow customers to select the coverage that best fits their unique needs and budget.

"At Progressive, we share the love and enthusiasm people have for their pets and we're excited to continue to deliver on our commitment to helping people protect what matters most to them with this new offering," said Progressive Pet Insurance Business Leader Drew Purcell. "There's a growing demand for pet insurance and this new product reflects our dedication to meeting that need and building an enduring brand by expanding our portfolio into new markets with competitive prices and high-quality service."

Progressive Pet Insurance policies cost $47 per month on average, with premiums and eligibility that vary depending on age, breed, and other pet characteristics. Coverage options include Accident and Illness plans that cover things like emergency care, surgical procedures, medications and more. Policyholders can also add a Wellness endorsement to help pay for routine and preventive care such as vaccinations, teeth cleaning, and annual exams. Coverage is customizable, allowing customers to choose from multiple options for deductibles, reimbursement amounts and annual limits.

Customers can service their policy and file claims online and will have access to help from licensed vet experts online or by phone through Companion Protect's CARE team. Discounts may be available for multi-pet policyholders, existing Progressive customers, and those who add the Wellness endorsement to their Accident and Illness coverage plan.

The new product is being offered alongside Progressive's long-standing pet insurance program administered by Pets Best, which will continue to provide new and existing Pets Best policyholders with servicing and claims support.

Progressive has long been a leader when it comes to protecting pets as it has offered pet insurance for more than 15 years through Pets Best and was the first auto insurer to offer Pet Injury coverage on personal auto policies with collision insurance.

Progressive Pet Insurance is currently available in 43 states and D.C. and is expected to be available countrywide in 2026.

To learn more about Progressive Pet Insurance, please visit progressive.com/pet-insurance.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

SOURCE Progressive Insurance