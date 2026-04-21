Recognition underscores Progressive's award-winning, people-first culture and its commitment to helping employees and customers move forward and live fully.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive earns the top spot on the Forbes America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 list. This recognition highlights the incredible people who truly shape its culture – one where its people are seen, heard, and valued.

Progressive Insurance's top spot recognition highlights the incredible people who truly shape its award-winning culture. Post this Progressive Insurance® Ranks No. 1 on Forbes America’s Best Employers for Company Culture 2026 List

"We're honored by this recognition and incredibly proud of the award-winning culture we've built together at Progressive," said Bill Clawson, Progressive's Chief Human Resources Officer. "When you combine a healthy culture with high engagement, real opportunities for career growth, and a chance to make an impact beyond the work, you create a place where people want to stay and do their best in service to each other, our customers, and our communities."

A Company Where Employee Voices are Heard

Listening to employees and acting on their feedback is central to how Progressive builds and sustains its culture. This year, the company launched Progressive Listens, a companywide employee listening initiative to strengthen feedback channels and improve how employees experience communication and collaboration. Progressive also receives employee feedback through its annual Gallup Engagement & Culture Survey, where the company consistently performs in the 98th percentile of all companies surveyed by Gallup.

Taking feedback received through the survey, 1:1 conversations, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and other feedback channels, Progressive has intentionally designed employee benefits and programs around what its people say matters to them and the communities in which they live and work. Some of these meaningful changes in recent years include:

Expanding its Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program by incorporating organized activities and offering group volunteer days, which enable employees to give back side-by-side.

Offering six free counseling sessions per issue per year to employees and their household members through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Launching new 401(k) features designed to give employees more flexibility and personalization as they work to reach their financial goals.

Adding belonging and well‑being measures into its engagement and culture survey.

Introducing initiatives like Chosen Name, which allow employees to have their preferred or chosen name reflected in key internal systems and tools.

Leadership's Commitment to Culture

Culture at Progressive is a top‑down commitment. With most of its workforce in a remote or hybrid setting, onboarding, talent development, and employee engagement have been reenvisioned.

In 2025, the insurer launched Destination: Progress, its reimagined employer brand campaign designed to show that although job seekers may come to Progressive for a job, they can stay for a career. CEO Tricia Griffith regularly meets with new hire classes to personally welcome them, explain Progressive's Core Values, and share examples of how they come to life every day. She and the executive team live by the principle "our people before us," which means prioritizing employees' voices and responding to them before responding to a fellow executive.

"We view our culture as a continuous journey, not a finished product, and one we take together," Clawson said. "We expect leaders at every level to create an environment where people can share their perspectives and can risk, learn, and grow. We're willing to try new things, listen carefully to what works and what doesn't, and keep evolving so our culture remains engaging, vibrant, inclusive, and aligned with our Core Values."

Award Methodology

For the list of America's Best Employers for Company Culture, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct an independent survey of more than 217,000 United States‑based employees working at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. Final scores combine personal evaluations from employees and public evaluations from people familiar with the employer or industry. The 2026 list recognizes 600 employers, with Progressive ranking No. 1 overall.

This Forbes recognition follows Progressive's recent ranking of No. 19 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2026 list and its Platinum ranking on the Where You Work Matters™ list.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

SOURCE Progressive Insurance