Progressive's Keys to Progress® Event Provides Vehicles to More than 100 Military Families

Progressive works with local National Auto Body Council™ member body shops and other program supporters to put refurbished vehicles in the hands of deserving veterans.

Progressive's Keys to Progress program offers military families reliable transportation to help them get back on the road and move forward in life. Collectively, by the end of this year's events, the program will have provided more than 700 vehicles in 7 years to veterans and veteran organizations.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where transportation options can be limited, meaning it's necessary for them to travel far to receive medical care, reach employment centers and access other services they need.

"It's an honor to be celebrating our seventh year of supporting veterans through our Keys to Progress program. This is just one of the ways we give back to those who gave so much," said Mike Sieger, Progressive Claims group president. "For many veterans, transportation to work, school, medical appointments or even social events can be a hardship and we recognize their need for reliable transportation so they can live the life they deserve."

Veterans are honored at Keys to Progress events in the following cities*:

Alabama : Birmingham ( Trussville )

( ) Arkansas : Ft. Smith (Rogers)

Ft. Smith (Rogers) Arizona : Phoenix ( Tempe ), Tucson

: ( ), California : Pasadena , Sacramento , San Diego , San Francisco Bay Area ( Walnut Creek )

: , , , ( ) Colorado : Colorado Springs

: Connecticut : Milford

: Florida : Ft. Lauderdale ( Tamarac ), Ft. Myers, Jacksonville , Miramar , Orlando ( Altamonte Springs ), Tampa ( Riverview ), West Palm Beach

: ( ), Ft. Myers, , , ( ), ( ), Georgia : Atlanta ( Marietta ), Savannah

: ( ), Iowa : Sioux City

: Illinois : Chicago ( South Holland )

: ( ) Indiana : Indianapolis

: Kansas : Kansas City

: Kentucky : Louisville

Louisiana : Baton Rouge , New Orleans ( Metairie )

: , ( ) Maryland : Baltimore ( Glen Burnie )

: ( ) Massachusetts : Boston ( Westwood )

: ( ) Michigan : Detroit ( Sterling Heights )

: ( ) Minnesota : Minneapolis ( Coon Rapids )

: ( ) Mississippi : Jackson (Brandon)

: Missouri : St. Louis ( St. Peters )

: ( ) Nebraska : Omaha ( La Vista )

: ( ) Nevada : Las Vegas

: New Jersey : South Plainfield

: New Mexico : Albuquerque

: New York : Albany ( Colonie ), Buffalo ( Williamsville ), New York ( Brooklyn )

: ( ), ( ), ( ) North Carolina : Raleigh

: Ohio : Cincinnati , Cleveland ( Mayfield Village ), Columbus

: , ( ), Oklahoma : Oklahoma City

: Oregon : Portland

: Pennsylvania : Harrisburg ( Camp Hill ), Philadelphia ( Malvern ), Pittsburgh ( Jefferson Hills )

: ( ), ( ), ( ) Rhode Island : Providence ( Johnston )

: ( ) South Carolina : Charleston (Summerville)

: Texas : Austin , Corpus Christi , Dallas/Fort Worth ( Arlington ), El Paso , Houston , Laredo , Lubbock , McAllen , San Antonio

: , , ( ), , , , , , Utah : Salt Lake City ( Midvale )

: ( ) Virginia : Springfield

: Washington, D.C. ( Silver Spring, MD )

( ) Washington : Everett , Seattle ( Burien )

: , ( ) Wisconsin : Milwaukee

*Some cities have multiple events and give away more than one vehicle.

Progressive's Keys to Progress® program is a reality, thanks to the following organizations:

National Auto Body Council™ member body shops volunteer staff, resources and thousands of hours of collective time to repair the vehicles free-of-charge to veterans.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car provides the first six months of insurance for each donated vehicle. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA) donates some of the vehicles and provides a powertrain 12-month protection plan for most donated vehicles.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars, donates resources to facilitate titling and registration of vehicles for recipients.

Pep Boys provides a one-year routine maintenance package – including oil changes, wipers, tire rotation and more – for each donated vehicle, available through any of the nearly one thousand Pep Boys service locations, as well as car safety kits.

Copart, a salvage partner, donates some of the vehicles.

Local charities help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

Interested in applying to be a future recipient? Veterans need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly non-profit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. For more information on Keys to Progress, visit KeysToProgress.com or #KeysToProgress.

