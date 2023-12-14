ProGro BIO Announces Completion of 2023 Microbial Crop Trial Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO announced that it has completed its 2023 microbial crop trial program. The program extensively tested the efficacy of ProGro BIO's cornerstone microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol, across 15,000 acres of crops in 23 states and involving some 375 plots. Participants included dozens of crop consultants and over 100 farmers who applied Rhizol to their 2023 plantings. Crop targets in the program included corn, wheat, cotton, peanut, soybean, rice, and several others.

"We are very pleased with the results now coming in from our expansive crop trial program this year", said Blake Young, Chairman & CEO, ProGro BIO. "With over 45% of our trials now reporting results, there is no doubt that Rhizol can deliver a solid ROI to growers by enabling improved plant emergence and early season vigor, improved foliar development and vegetative growth, and increased harvest yields."

Rhizol is an all-natural, 100% organic soil inoculant developed over many years and delivers a powerful combination of 35 probiotic microbes to soil. The product, delivered through a game-changing fully soluble powder or microbial-infused agricultural talc, provides a wide range of application methods and flexibility for the grower. Rhizol promotes the growth of vibrant root systems, reforms and revitalizes soils, enables faster and more efficient release of soil-bound nutrients, and sustains plant growth, flowering, and yield.

"Farmers have been particularly impressed with the ease of use of Rhizol during this 2023 crop trial program", said Ray Hurt, President of Hurt Seed Company, and Advisor to ProGro BIO. This powerful microbial powder delivered by ProGro BIO clearly eliminates the handling and shelf-life challenges of other liquid-based microbial solutions on the market today. Most importantly, growers have been very pleased with increased yields that Rhizol is stimulating in their farming operations".

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces an innovative, all-natural organic microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol, that is delivered in a highly efficient fully soluble powder form. Rhizol contains the most advanced formulation of probiotic microbes available on the market and has remarkable efficacy in restoring soil ecosystems and enhancing biodiversity. The company is focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by dramatically improving soil health through natural microbial soil inoculation. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

