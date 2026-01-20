ProGro BIO Expands Rhizol Platform with Two New Microbial Products

ProGro BIO Announces Exciting New Products for Soil Health and Crop Productivity Post this

"At ProGro BIO, our focus has always been on delivering biological products that perform in the field while remaining practical for growers to adopt," said Blake Young, Chief Executive Officer of ProGro BIO. "Our new product announcements, Rhizol JumpStart and Phoenix, reflect that philosophy—practical, highly concentrated, shelf-stable microbial solutions that address real agronomic challenges without adding complexity or exceptional cost to a grower's operation."

JumpStart

Rhizol JumpStart is a proprietary dry Bradyrhizobium based soil inoculant formulated specifically for peanut production. Bradyrhizobium inoculation is a critical component of successful peanut cultivation, enabling the crop's natural ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen through a symbiotic relationship with beneficial soil bacteria. Without effective nitrogen fixation, growers face reduced yields and diminished economic returns.

JumpStart is distinctly different from conventional peanut inoculants currently available in the marketplace. Unlike most liquid inoculants—which often suffer from limited shelf life, handling challenges, and logistical constraints—JumpStart is delivered in a highly concentrated dry formulation. The product is fully soluble, easily mixed with water, and compatible with multiple application methods.

Due to its exceptionally high microbial concentration, JumpStart offers an extremely low use rate: a single package weighing less than one pound treats up to 40 acres. This combination of stability, flexibility, and efficiency makes JumpStart a practical and reliable solution for peanut growers.

Phoenix Microbial Soil Recovery Tool

Phoenix is ProGro BIO's new microbial soil recovery product designed to help restore soil biological function following harsh agricultural practices. Modern production systems, while necessary for efficiency and profitability, can place significant stress on soil microbial communities. Practices such as stover burning, non-selective biopesticide or fumigant use, and aggressive tillage can result in long-lasting reductions in soil fertility, nutrient availability, and soil carbon.

Phoenix was developed to help growers rapidly reestablish biological activity in soils that have been rendered functionally infertile or significantly depleted. The product contains 29 carefully selected microbial species chosen for their ability to survive and perform in challenging soil environments while accelerating the recovery of soil fertility.

In addition to ProGro microbes, Phoenix contains a blend of humic and fulvic acids, which support microbial establishment after application and provide a sustained food source as microbes work to rebuild soil health. With a use rate of just 15 grams per acre and a shelf life of two years, Phoenix reflects ProGro BIO's continued commitment to delivering biologically advanced products that are practical, efficient, and grower focused.

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on improving soil health, nutrient efficiency, and crop performance through advanced microbial technologies. The company's Rhizol microbial platform is designed to help growers enhance nutrient availability, strengthen soil structure, and support agricultural productivity.

