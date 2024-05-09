ProGro BIO Announces Successful Outcomes in Sustainable Farming Projects in Liberia

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO announced today that it is providing its 100% natural and organic microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol, and application knowledge to Sustainable Liberia, a US non-profit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to counter hopelessness by creating sustainable communities in Liberia. Sustainable Libera's platform spans several dimensions including infrastructure restoration, economic empowerment, leadership development, evangelism & discipleship, and education & job training.

ProGro BIO provided Rhizol for application in two locales: Frank Town and Careysburg, both in Liberia, West Africa. Rhizol was targeted for use on tomatoes, peppers, basil, collards, corn and several other local vegetables and herbs. These large grows in these communities are used for economic empowerment to the citizens of these communities.

Sustainable Liberia was founded by Dr. Jessy Togba-Doya, a native of Balama, Liberia who at a young age, was taken from his family into a life of servitude. Dr. Togba-Doya said, "We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work with ProGro BIO. In the absence of commercial fertilizer due to exorbitant cost, Rhizol has been a miracle for our community gardens. Comparisons between our Rhizol-treated and untreated garden plots were astounding including higher levels of retained moisture, lower levels of weed growth and more vibrant and lush yielding plants".

Blake Young, ProGro BIO Chief Executive Officer, commented "We were honored to consider and work with Sustainable Liberia on this project. Not only did the ProGro mission for advancing sustainable and regenerative agriculture fit perfectly with this opportunity, but our company's mission to empower and support less fortunate communities with capabilities and knowledge aligned perfectly with Sustainable Liberia and the results achieved are another example of the efficacy of our powerful microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol.

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces all-natural organic microbial formulations that are the most advanced formulations of beneficial bacterial and fungal strains available on the market. Rhizol is the result of three decades of research and development and testing and when properly applied can increase crop yields, accelerate plant growth, strengthen soil to better defend against soil-borne pathogens and destructive parasitic nematodes, and perpetuate drought resistance. The company's vision to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture by dramatically improving soil health through highly effective, natural microbial soil inoculation. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

About Sustainable Liberia

Established in 2006, Sustainable Liberia, Inc. is a faith-based, nonprofit organization committed to serving rural communities of Liberia, West Africa. The organization's mission is to enable transformational development by investing in the dreams of the poor, to support their release from physical and spiritual poverty. The organization pursues opportunities to assist rural Liberian villages to build sustainable infrastructure including access to renewable food supplies, clean water, safe shelter, sanitation, education, and medical care. Learn more at https://sustainableliberia.org/

