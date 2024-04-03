ProGro BIO Introduces Consumer Home & Garden Microbial Products Line

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO has announced the introduction of a microbial soil inoculant product line targeted for home and garden enthusiasts. The line initially includes five products targeting tomato, fruit & berry, flower & shrub, vegetable and lawn. The products are powered by Rhizol, the industry's most innovative 100% organic microbial formulation on the market today. Rhizol builds robust, natural soil ecosystems resulting in more impressive and healthier root systems, improved nutrient uptake by the plant and enhanced plant growth and yield.

"The expansion of our already successful agricultural soil inoculant business into a line of products targeted to the home garden and lawn enthusiast made perfect sense," said Blake Young, CEO of ProGro BIO. "Compared to other less effective and harder to use biological products targeted to consumers, Rhizol is by far a superior product for home users. ProGro's biological consumer line is responsive to consumer demands for safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions and we are excited about expansion into this market segment."

Rhizol, is formulated with 35 highly concentrated living microbes and delivered in fully soluble powder form. Easily constituted for application with water, ProGro's new home and garden line provides an economical and exciting way for home gardeners to catalyze soil biodiversity through enhanced microbial activity delivered by Rhizol for their vegetables, flowers, shrubs, fruit and berry and lawn applications.

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces an innovative, all-natural organic microbial soil inoculant, Rhizol, that is delivered in a highly efficient fully soluble power form. Rhizol contains the most advanced formulation of probiotic microbes available on the market and has remarkable efficacy in restoring soil ecosystems and enhancing biodiversity. The company is focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by dramatically improving soil health through natural microbial soil inoculation. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

