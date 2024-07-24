ProGro BIO Provides Mid-Season Update on Nation-Wide 2024 Rhizol In-Field Program

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, ProGro Bio is sponsoring its second annual expansive nationwide in-field Rhizol microbial soil inoculant program with over 370 plots across 26 states. The 2024 program builds on the company's highly successful 2023 program and continues to demonstrate the strong efficacy of ProGro Bio's Rhizol microbial soil inoculant across numerous crop targets to hundreds of program participants. The program is one of the largest, privately sponsored in-field product trials in recent agricultural history.

ProGro BIO Announces 2024 Rhizol In-Field Observations Post this Broadcast application of Rhizol immediately following planting; remarkable differences in root expansion and robust growth, plant vigor, foliar growth, plant height, and fruiting capacity. Rhizol-treated cotton demonstrates exceptional vegetative growth leading to earlier shading and differentiated increased plant height

Rhizol is ProGro Bio's groundbreaking line of all-natural, organic, microbial soil inoculants are formulated with 35 plant-beneficial microbial isolates in highly concentrated form. Rhizol is available to growers by way of two revolutionary new biological product delivery methods; a highly concentrated fully soluble powder form and a microbial infused planter talc. Integration of the Rhizol product line with farming operations paves the way for a rapid increase in soil biodiversity leading to rejuvenation of soil, enhanced crop performance, greater yields, and more money in growers' pockets.

Zach Lancaster, ProGro Bio's Director of Field Research, noted several key observations that have been collected by ProGro's agronomists, crop consultants and growers who are participating in the 2024 program. Those include:

Substantial increase in early season vigor across all crop types

Impressive expediated root expansion and development

More aggressive vegetative growth leading to increased photosynthetic activity and healthier plants

Earlier and more expansive nitrogen fixation resulting in impressive nodulation in legume crops

Greater fruiting capacity leading to higher yield potential in crops that have shifted to the reproductive growth stage

Increased crop resilience against heat and drought

Mr. Lancaster further noted "As Blake Young, ProGro Bio's CEO announced earlier this year in March, the 2023 Rhizol in-field research program showcased Rhizol's unique abilities across all crop types and situations. The Rhizol product line was proven to provide crops with a plethora of benefits including enhanced vegetative growth throughout the season (as depicted in photos here), consistent development of more robust root systems, substantially increased plant biomass, increased photosynthetic activity, and increased plant tolerance to adverse environmental conditions such as drought and excessive heat. Most importantly, Rhizol was shown to be economically beneficial in all scenarios. The 2024 in-field research program is further confirming Rhizol benefits and solidifying the confidence of those who are using Rhizol. We are seeing a strong indication of continued excellent efficacy with Rhizol, and I am highly confident that the Rhizol product line will once again prove its great value."

About ProGro BIO

ProGro Bio is an AgTech microbial sciences company that produces all-natural organic microbial formulations that are the most advanced beneficial bacterial and fungal strains available on the market. ProGro Bio's cornerstone product line, Rhizol, is the result of three decades of research, development, and testing. When properly applied, the microbial organisms contained in Rhizol work to support many different important aspects of plant growth and development, leading to higher quality fruiting and greater yield. The company's vision is to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture by dramatically improving soil health through highly effective, natural microbial soil inoculation. Learn more at www.progrobio.com .

SOURCE ProGro BIO Inc.