PROHEALTH URGENT CARE IN ST. CROIX, A BAPTIST HEALTH INTERNATIONAL AFFILIATE, EARNS JOINT COMMISSION ACCREDITATION

ProHealth is the first urgent care facility in the U.S. Virgin Islands to receive Joint Commission Accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.

MIAMI and ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ProHealth Urgent Care, LLC, a Baptist Health International affiliate in St. Croix, has achieved Joint Commission Accreditation for Ambulatory Health Care, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety and patient-centered care.

The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Its accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of excellence and reflects an organization's dedication to meeting rigorous performance standards.

"We congratulate the entire ProHealth team on achieving Joint Commission Accreditation, an extraordinary milestone that reflects their dedication to providing the highest standard of care to the St. Croix community," said Rogelio E. Ribas, M.D., corporate vice president of Baptist Health International. "This accomplishment highlights the strength of our collaboration and the leadership of ProHealth in advancing urgent care services in the Caribbean."

"Achieving Joint Commission Accreditation reinforces our mission to deliver safe, high-quality and compassionate care to every patient we serve," said Stuart Lewis, CEO and Owner of ProHealth Urgent Care. "This recognition validates the hard work of our providers and staff and assures our community that they can trust ProHealth Urgent Care for reliable, accredited services."

The accreditation process involves a comprehensive evaluation of compliance with strict standards related to patient care, infection prevention and control, medication management, leadership and more. ProHealth Urgent Care joins a distinguished group of healthcare organizations committed to continuous improvement and excellence in patient care by achieving accreditation.

Since opening in 2020, ProHealth has served as a centrally located, state-of-the-art ambulatory care facility, offering walk-in urgent and primary care, diagnostic testing, occupational health, physical exams, preventive care, and rehabilitation services. In addition, ProHealth offers its innovative Hybrid Concierge Medicine Program, designed to provide patients with enhanced access to their physician, including benefits such as same-day or next-day appointments, extended visit times, direct physician communication and personalized preventive care planning.

This achievement positions ProHealth as a trusted healthcare provider in the U.S. Virgin Islands and underscores its role as a regional leader in urgent care excellence.

About ProHealth Urgent Care

ProHealth Urgent Care is a state-of-the-art ambulatory care facility located in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Opened in 2019, ProHealth offers urgent care, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, laboratory, pharmacy, imaging, and rehabilitation services on an outpatient basis. Centrally located and easily accessible, the facility provides a convenient and efficient alternative for patients with non-life-threatening conditions requiring same-day treatment. For more information, please visit www.prohealthvi.com

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 14,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services.

For more information on Baptist Health International's collaborations and advisory services, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services/international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected]

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 28,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and the Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

