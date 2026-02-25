Project 0 Unveils Pay: Spend Your Crypto Without Selling Assets

Pay unlocks unprecedented flexibility for DeFi portfolios, fund everyday expenses without liquidating assets

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project 0, the first DeFi-native prime broker, today announced Project 0 Pay, enabling users to cover real-world expenses using their DeFi portfolios without selling assets or interrupting yield generation.

Pay allows users to connect their credit card or bank account to the Project 0 interface, enabling the system to track designated purchase categories. At month-end, Pay automatically prepares a borrow against the user's multi-venue portfolio. By approving the borrow, users can cover the prior period's expenses without needing to liquidate their holdings.

Funds borrowed in USDC are automatically off-ramped to the user's bank account, ensuring that their targeted expenses are fully funded. Users can repay the on-chain borrow whenever they choose. The process requires no new cards, no changes to payment flows, and no change to credit card rewards programs. Users keep the same portfolio earning the same yield.

"We founded Project 0 to bring the first prime brokerage to DeFi, but we quickly realized the infrastructure we've built could enable something broader: using your DeFi portfolio to fund your day-to-day life," said MacBrennan Peet, Founder of Project 0. "With Project 0 Pay, you no longer need to keep idle cash off-chain to pay bills. Your DeFi portfolio can start to function more like a bank account, allowing you to stay long, earn yield, and still finance your daily expenses quickly and efficiently."

Project 0 Pay gives users control over what expenses they want to cover using their collateral. Users can choose whether Pay should cover all purchases, certain categories, or even specific one-off expenses. This level of customization ensures that users can tailor Pay to their exact goals without consolidating assets into one venue or giving up their exposure.

With Pay, Project 0 is connecting on-chain collateral with off-chain expenses that doesn't require liquidation or major changes to user behavior. The product reflects Project 0's commitment to developing tools that make DeFi assets more compatible with the traditional financial system, while preserving the unique benefits offered by DeFi portfolios and strategies.

About Project 0

Project 0 is the first generalized, on-chain, permissionless, multi-venue unified margin protocol. As a DeFi-native trustless prime broker, Project 0 eliminates capital inefficiencies by enabling users to manage their entire DeFi portfolio with unified margin and risk management. The protocol integrates with leading DeFi platforms to provide sophisticated trading and yield strategies while maintaining the composability that makes decentralized finance powerful.

To learn more, users can visit: 0.xyz

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Project 0