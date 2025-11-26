Project AnimalAid expands operations with new Boulder, Colo. warehouse to better serve animal welfare partners

The new warehouse strengthens Project AnimalAid's reach – delivering more aid, reducing waste and helping more animals worldwide.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project AnimalAid is proud to announce the opening of its new warehouse facility in Boulder, Colo., marking a major milestone in the organization's growth and its ongoing commitment to supporting animal welfare organizations worldwide.

After years of managing operations from a single-family home and a rented storage unit that had both reached capacity — both can no longer accept large-scale, multi-pallet donations — Project AnimalAid has moved into a dedicated 3,500-square-foot warehouse with two spacious open areas and improved vertical storage.

The new space nearly doubles the organization's previous footprint and has the potential to quadruple storage capacity due to the increased ceiling height — greatly enhancing its ability to receive, organize and distribute in-kind donations to animal welfare partners around the world. This expansion boosts Project AnimalAid's efficiency and strengthens its capacity to deliver vital medical and veterinary supplies while reducing waste and supporting sustainability.

Project AnimalAid is a nonprofit organization that collects surplus veterinary equipment and medical supplies from hospitals (veterinary and human), manufacturers, zoos and individuals and redistributes them — free of charge — to veterinarians and animal-care professionals in underserved communities worldwide.

Key benefits of Project AnimalAid's new warehouse include:

Expanded impact: Enables delivery of more lifesaving aid to existing partners while working towards welcoming new animal welfare organizations into its global network.

"This move is about more than expanding space — it's about expanding impact," said Meghan Curtis, executive director of Project AnimalAid. "The new warehouse represents growth in every sense: more animals helped, more nonprofits served and fewer resources wasted. It allows us to spend less time worrying about storage space for donated medical supplies and more time focusing on saving more animals worldwide."

To learn more or support Project AnimalAid's mission, visit www.projectanimalaid.org.

About Project AnimalAid

Project AnimalAid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and welfare of animals around the world while also benefiting the planet. Project AnimalAid collects donated veterinary equipment and supplies from veterinary and human hospitals, medical equipment and supply manufacturers, zoos and many other sources. In turn, Project AnimalAid provides these invaluable items, free of charge, to its more than 125 animal welfare nonprofit partners in 43 countries working on the frontlines for animals in need. For more information, visit projectanimalaid.org.

