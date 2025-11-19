Project AnimalAid invites global support for animals in need on GivingTuesday

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Project AnimalAid joins the worldwide celebration of GivingTuesday on Dec. 2, encouraging supporters to make meaningful contributions that improve the lives of animals in underserved communities. As a global day of generosity, GivingTuesday unites people across countries and causes to uplift communities and create positive change.

This GivingTuesday, Project AnimalAid calls on individuals, families and organizations to help expand access to veterinary care in regions where resources are scarce. Donor contributions help deliver essential medical supplies, critical equipment and sustainable veterinary support to caregivers working on the front lines of animal welfare.

Project AnimalAid is a nonprofit organization that collects surplus veterinary equipment and medical supplies (veterinary and human) from hospitals, manufacturers, zoos and individuals and keeps them out of landfills and incinerators by redirecting them where they are needed. The organization redistributes them — free of charge — to veterinarians and animal-care professionals in underserved communities around the world. Every donated medical supply or piece of equipment represents another opportunity for caregivers to deliver lifesaving treatment, perform critical procedures, and provide ongoing care to animals who might otherwise go without.

"GivingTuesday reminds us that we can create a healthier, more compassionate world through collective action," said Meghan Curtis, executive director of Project AnimalAid. "Every donation to Project AnimalAid directly supports animals in need while reducing waste and promoting sustainability in the veterinary supply chain."

Funds raised during GivingTuesday will help Project AnimalAid grow its international distribution network, increase shipments of lifesaving supplies, and deepen partnerships with more than 125 animal welfare organizations in 43 countries.

About Project AnimalAid

Project AnimalAid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and welfare of animals around the world while also benefiting the planet. Project AnimalAid collects donated veterinary equipment and supplies from veterinary and human hospitals, medical equipment and supply manufacturers, zoos and many other sources. In turn, Project AnimalAid provides these invaluable items, free of charge, to its more than 125 animal welfare nonprofit partners in 43 countries working on the frontlines for animals in need. For more information, visit projectanimalaid.org.

