Project Canary and Tachyus Announce Partnership

Industry leaders bring groundbreaking approach to managing emissions data

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Canary, a climate tech company focused on enterprise emissions data management, today announced a partnership agreement with Tachyus, a leading oil and gas emissions modeling, optimization, and reporting software provider, to revolutionize emissions data management for oil and gas companies.

Tachyus's Aurion platform has been utilized for 3 years across the oil and gas industry for federal GHG inventory reporting and emissions forecasting. The agreement, which expands Project Canary's multiple technology partnerships, combines Project Canary's unique Carbon Portal features with Tachyus's leading GHG regulatory reporting features for clients in the oil and gas sector.

The partnership enhances enterprise emissions data management for clients by simplifying and streamlining complex data and often time-consuming tasks related to emissions forecasting and EPA regulatory reporting.

"Project Canary is committed to meeting our customers where they are, empowering them to harness the full potential of the technologies they already use. Our ability to provide EPA reporting and top-tier emissions forecasting now offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for emissions data management through Project Canary. We're excited to offer a simple, efficient, and highly affordable reporting platform to complement our emissions measurement solutions," said Will Foiles, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Project Canary.

Matt Elbert, CFO of Tachyus, added, "We're thrilled to partner with Project Canary to bring Aurion's leading capabilities to their customers. Many operators have utilized Aurion's forecasting capabilities to understand the impact of operational decisions on their reported emissions. Paired with Project Canary's measurement solutions, operators will have the complete toolbox to meet their emissions goals."

Project Canary's emissions intelligence platform is technology agnostic, seamlessly integrating multiple complex data sources and technologies into a single, user-friendly interface, thereby streamlining data management. The platform ingests data from source-level inventories, fixed optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras, traditional OGI inspections, flyovers, satellites, operational data, and various point sensors.

This holistic approach ensures that companies have a complete view of their emissions at both the site and corporate level, enabling informed decision-making for emissions reductions.

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a climate technology company offering an enterprise emissions data platform that helps energy companies improve and report on their emissions footprint. Project Canary builds high-fidelity sensors, ingests data from various other technologies and sources, and leverages proprietary analytics and models to deliver insights that operators can act on to reduce emissions. Project Canary's end-to-end emissions data solution enables energy operators to stop leaks faster, reduce risk, streamline reporting, and differentiate their operations for key stakeholders.

About Tachyus

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. In 2021 Tachyus launched Aurion, an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting, to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

Media Contact

Jay Barrow

[email protected]

SOURCE Project Canary