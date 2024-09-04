Project DualPlay: Novel Gaming Laptop Concept with Detachable Controllers for Dual-player Experiences

Dual pop-out speakers and 360°dynamic RGB lighting electrify the gaming atmosphere; Seamless switching between keyboard and controller use with dual-mode gaming

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled the Project DualPlay gaming laptop concept at its next@acer global press conference in Berlin, Germany. This Predator concept embraces the latest gaming trends, unleashing a new dimension of versatile and shared PC gaming experiences that converge in one powerful device.

Project DualPlay pushes the boundaries of gaming on-the-go, offering players more ways to enjoy their favorite AAA titles. The cutting-edge design features a vast touchpad that doubles as a built-in detachable wireless controller. Players can easily wield the wireless controller from its electromagnetic lock by simply placing two fingers on the release button located on top of the keyboard. This action also triggers the two high-fidelity, 5-watt pop-out speakers to emerge from the sides of the laptop, immersing players in heart-pounding audio that brings every scene to life.

For multiplayer enthusiasts, Project DualPlay allows another player to jump in on the action. Whether it's a first-person shooter, multiplayer online battle, sports, or fighting games such as Capcom Street Fighter 6, Project DualPlay elevates gaming control and experiences to new heights. The detachable controller can be further separated into two joysticks that are perfect for head-to-head combat on the next evolution of the Street Fighter series and can instantly transform the laptop into a battle station. This feature also provides gamers with the flexibility to switch seamlessly between keyboard and controller gaming, and to adapt to different playing styles and game genres.

The new gaming laptop concept creates an electrifying atmosphere that fuels gamers' passion. The device is wrapped with customizable 360-degree dynamic RGB lighting on the keyboard, screen bezels, and wide trackpad area to add to its visual appeal. The mesmerizing light show extends even further to the infinity mirror lighting bar at the backside and the detachable controller's joysticks, dazzling players during gameplay.

With Project DualPlay, the Predator brand is innovating the gaming laptop market. The concept represents a bold step forward in gaming innovation, promising to deliver unique experiences and engagements for gamers of all levels.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer