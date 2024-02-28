Project Launched to Demonstrate How Technology Can Enhance Recycling and Advance Circularity

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), an innovative company specializing in digitization of physical objects to foster a circular and closed loop economy, is delighted to announce the North American Flame Retardant Alliance (NAFRA), the International Bromine Council (BSEF), and its member companies will use SMX's technology to help recycling plant operators to track and trace plastics composed of different additives or chemistries.

NAFRA and its members adhere to the International Council of Chemical Associations and the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® program, which is the global chemical industry's initiative to drive continuous improvement in safe chemicals management and to achieve excellence in environmental, health, safety and security performance.

The partnership with NAFRA, BSEF, and their members is intended to demonstrate new scanning technology to more efficiently scan and separate plastics using a chemical-based hidden "barcode" system, alongside a unique "reader" to identify these codes. These codes will enable automated systems to identify plastics branded with the barcode and route them to the appropriate destination.

The technology for this project has been pioneered by SMX with funding provided by NAFRA and BSEF.

Robert Simon, NAFRA & American Chemistry Council, comments:

"This project has the potential to help support plastics recycling by improving efficiencies, removing unnecessary steps and barriers, and helping deliver the products to the right place more quickly. This means less time, energy, and resources spent in the distribution chain, and that plastics are processed safely and effectively in line with our environmental sustainability goals."

Statement from, SMX:

"For SMX this is a great opportunity to be an enabler on the journey of transforming base chemical production from a linear model to a more sustainable model. This project is part of our belief that sustainability will be led by the industrials sector."

About BSEF – The International Bromine Council

BSEF – the International Bromine Council, is the global representative body for bromine producers and producers of bromine technologies. Originally founded in 1997, BSEF works to foster knowledge on the societal benefits of bromine and its applications. The members of BSEF are Albemarle Corporation, ICL Industrial Products, Lanxess and Tosoh.

About NAFRA – North American Flame-Retardant Alliance

The American Chemistry Council's North American Flame-Retardant Alliance (NAFRA) was formed in March 2011 to serve as the lead advocacy organization in North America for flame retardant producers and users. NAFRA members include: Albemarle Corporation, ICL Industrial Products, and Lanxess. For more information on NAFRA visit: https://flameretardants.americanchemistry.com/ .

About SMX

SMX integrates chemistry, physics, and computer science to give materials memory and create a culture of transparency and trust across multiple industries. The company's nearly 100 patents support unique marking, measuring, and tracking technologies allowing clients to seamlessly deploy transparency at all levels of development and provide all stakeholders with a complete provenance of material composition and history, from virgin material to recycled, to address manufacturing challenges and ESG goals while maintaining sustainable growth. As a result, SMX's technologies help companies address ESG commitments and transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

