Project Lead The Way Announces Strategic Partnership with CompTIA to Launch Cybersecurity Accreditation

Cybersecurity students gain exclusive access to globally recognized CompTIA Security+ certification and prep resources

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is proud to announce a new partnership with CompTIA, the world's leading vendor-neutral credentialing organization, to give PLTW Cybersecurity students a special opportunity to pursue the industry-recognized Security+ certification.

Starting this year, PLTW is elevating its Cybersecurity course into a career-launching sequence of study. By incorporating the Security+ credential—a global- and industry-recognized credential—PLTW is helping students validate their skills and stand out as trusted defenders of digital environments.

In today's competitive market, certifications are key differentiators. Research from CompTIA shows that 93% of HR professionals prioritize industry-recognized certifications when hiring for technology roles.

"Our goal is to ensure PLTW Cybersecurity students enter the field with a proven advantage," said Jason Rausch, SVP of Instructional Design for Project Lead The Way. "Aligning our curriculum with CompTIA Security+, further strengthens our course outcomes and gives students authentic practice and clear milestones as they prepare to become the next generation of cybersecurity professionals."

Comprehensive Support for the Classroom

To strengthen exam readiness, PLTW Cybersecurity students will receive access to the CompTIA CertMaster suite, a comprehensive set of preparation tools designed to build knowledge, skills, and confidence. The suite includes:

CertMaster Learn: 85 labs, 272 videos, and 95 assessments (63 instructional hours).

CertMaster Practice: Adaptive practice exams to build test-taking confidence.

Security+ Exam Voucher: Streamlined access to the official certification.

PLTW Cybersecurity educators supporting their students will receive free access to these premium resources.

"By integrating CompTIA's Security+ curriculum and certification into PLTW's cybersecurity sequence, we're giving high school students access to cybersecurity skills and a credential employers recognize. CompTIA's Security+ content is aligned to industry frameworks and built for the classroom, giving PLTW educators ready-made resources that translate directly into real-word cyber skills for their students," said Mark Plunkett, EVP of Academic Sales and GTM for CompTIA.

"This partnership allows us to reach more learners with high-quality content and helps address the urgent need for cybersecurity professionals by preparing more students, earlier, to step into these critical roles."

The Security+ certification covers five critical domains—including Security Architecture and Operations—that map naturally to PLTW Cybersecurity labs. By integrating these topics, educators can use the Security+ framework to frame capstones and threat-hunt scenarios, turning rigorous coursework into a professional credential.

