Project Lead The Way Partners with Microschool Collaborative to Expand Access to Career-Connected Learning in Flexible Learning Environments

Partnership provides learning units designed for microschools and other emerging education models

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a leader in hands-on STEM and career-connected learning, announced a new partnership with the Indiana Microschool Collaborative (IMC), an organization advancing innovative microschool models that serve students in small, flexible, student-centered learning environments.

The partnership reflects PLTW's commitment to meeting students where learning is happening—across traditional schools and emerging models like microschools—and ensuring all learners have access to high-quality education.

Through the collaboration, PLTW has developed elementary and middle school learning units designed specifically to support core content areas such as math, science, ELA and social studies, while building transferable skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, and communication. The curriculum was piloted and refined in real-world microschool settings, with the long-term goal of including high school curriculum and expanding access to these offerings nationwide.

"Our commitment to meeting students where they are remains steadfast as the world of education evolves," said PLTW President and CEO Dr. David Dimmett. "This partnership brings real-world relevance to the microschool environment, providing students with the transferable skills and confidence they need to flourish in school, work, and life."

Microschools are small learning environments that typically serve a limited number of students and emphasize personalization and strong relationships. Often blending elements of traditional schooling, project-based learning, and community-based experiences, microschools allow educators to tailor instruction to individual student needs while creating a strong sense of belonging.

The Microschool Collaborative works with districts and community partners to design, launch, and support microschools that provide families with more choices while maintaining high academic expectations. The organization was founded by George Philhower, superintendent of Eastern Hancock Schools, whose district has been nationally recognized for launching a charter microschool model to better serve diverse student needs.

"We're excited to partner with Project Lead The Way and look forward to working with an organization that has long been recognized as a leader in high-quality, hands-on learning," said Philhower. "At IMC, we have big plans to create learning spaces where kids feel like their school was designed just for them—because it was, and we believe this partnership will help us bring that ambition to life.

As learning models continue to evolve, PLTW's partnership with the Microschool Collaborative underscores the organization's belief that hands-on, career-connected learning should not be limited by school size, structure, or setting. By designing curriculum that adapts to flexible environments while maintaining rigor and real-world relevance, PLTW is helping ensure students are prepared for graduation and life beyond it.

This partnership builds on PLTW's nearly 30-year legacy of innovation, educational access, and preparing students with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit pltw.org.

About Project Lead The Way (PLTW)

For nearly 30 years, Project Lead The Way (PLTW) has prepared PreK–12 students for careers, college, and life by equipping them with the STEM knowledge, credential preparation, transferable skills, and confidence to succeed. Our hands-on, real-world learning, deep industry partnerships, and clear, scaffolded curriculum guide students from early career curiosity to postsecondary readiness. With strong professional development and a national network of more than 116,000 trained teachers in 12,200+ schools across all 50 states, PLTW enables schools to design scalable, future-focused programs that inspire students, empower educators, and connect learning to life after graduation. Visit pltw.org to learn more.

About Microschools Collaborative

Indiana Microschool Collaborative (IMC) is a mission-driven public charter network dedicated to creating and supporting innovative, personalized microschools that transform education and expand meaningful school choice across Indiana. Built on the belief that every student deserves a learning environment tailored to their strengths, interests, and goals, IMC operates small, community-based, tuition-free microschools that prioritize deep relationships, personalized pacing, multi-age learning, career-connected experiences, and joyful engagement. In IMC's microschools, students are seen, challenged, supported, and prepared for life beyond graduation—whether in college, career, or community—through real-world projects and individualized pathways. IMC's vision is a future in which every Hoosier student attends a school that feels like it was designed just for them. Visit https://www.microschoolcollaborative.org/ to learn more.

