Project LeanNation Closes Breakout 2025 With Strategic Growth and Strong Momentum Into 2026

Disciplined Growth, Consumer Innovation, and Infrastructure Investments Position the Brand for Scalable National Expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LeanNation, the technology-enabled wellness brand redefining how communities approach nutrition and weight loss, closed 2025 as its strongest year to date. The brand delivered disciplined national growth while strengthening the infrastructure, technology, and consumer experience required to scale sustainably.

Project LeanNation offers convenient, nutritious prepared meals designed to support weight loss, wellness, and everyday performance.

Throughout 2025, Project LeanNation focused on intentional expansion – growing its franchise system, investing in manufacturing capacity, and enhancing its membership model to meet rising demand without sacrificing its purpose-driven foundation.

"2025 was about building the business the right way," said Tim Dougherty, CEO of Project LeanNation. "We strengthened our systems, manufacturing, and technology so that we can scale with confidence while staying true to our mission."

Franchise Growth and Strategic National Expansion

Project LeanNation continued to attract high-caliber, purpose-driven franchise partners, with increasing interest from experienced corporate leaders across technology, finance, healthcare, and insurance.

2025 franchise highlights include:

8 new store openings

51 new territories awarded, including multi-unit development agreements

including multi-unit development agreements Expansion into four new states : Missouri, Idaho, Iowa, and West Virginia

: Missouri, Idaho, Iowa, and West Virginia Approval for franchise sales in 10 additional states, creating a strong runway for 2026

Recent development deals further strengthened the brand's national footprint, including three locations planned in Birmingham, Alabama and the brand's first franchise set to open in Phoenix, Arizona. Momentum also extended to the Northeast, where financial executive and CPA Anthony DeJoseph signed a three-unit deal in Long Island, New York, bringing strong operational discipline and leadership experience to the market.

"We're attracting operators who want to build meaningful businesses while leveraging a scalable, proven system," said Brandon Hudson, Director of Growth. "That alignment is fueling our momentum."

Community-Driven Openings and Consumer Growth

Project LeanNation continued to refine its community-first opening strategy, training franchise partners to build strong local relationships before opening their doors – resulting in some of the strongest launches in brand history.

Recent grand openings include:

Idaho Falls, Idaho – A high-touch, experiential opening featuring a local-gym powered fitness challenge, Founding Member offers, and strong participation from local wellness and small business partners, centered on the theme "Where Health Meets Community."

A high-touch, experiential opening featuring a local-gym powered fitness challenge, Founding Member offers, and strong participation from local wellness and small business partners, centered on the theme "Where Health Meets Community." Chesterfield, Missouri – A larger-scale launch with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, high-value giveaways, Founding Member incentives, and strong collaboration with 1st Phorm and local partners.

On the consumer side, the evolution of the PLN+ Membership, focused on coaching, accountability, and education, has driven meaningful momentum across the system. Stores have seen stronger customer conversion, increased engagement with digital order-ahead functionality, and growing participation driven by member referrals and word-of-mouth, particularly among top-performing locations. Just as importantly, the brand has experienced sustained improvements in member retention, signaling deeper relationships and long-term engagement within the PLN+ community.

Member surveys showed:

70% joined to achieve health or weight-loss goals

43% cited time savings as a key driver

Technology and Infrastructure Built for Scale

To support continued growth, Project LeanNation launched a new integrated training platform combining online learning with mandatory in-person sessions, improving consistency and opening performance across the system.

The brand's proprietary all-in-one operating platform further differentiated Project LeanNation, enabling centralized operations and an 80% shift to AI-powered knowledge tools, reducing corporate support requests by 20%.

Major infrastructure investments included:

Expanding central manufacturing from 8,000 to 35,000 square feet

Doubling production capacity to 2,000 meals per hour

to 2,000 meals per hour Increasing manufacturing staff by 25%

Scaling logistics to support 250+ future franchise locations

Looking Ahead to 2026

With a stronger foundation, expanded infrastructure, and growing national presence, Project LeanNation enters 2026 positioned for its next phase of intentional expansion.

"Our focus has always gone beyond food," Dougherty added. "We're building a platform that supports healthier lives, stronger communities, and sustainable business ownership. 2025 validated the model – 2026 is all about scaling the impact."

For more information, visit www.projectleannation.com.

About Project LeanNation

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2022, Project LeanNation is a hybrid, tech-enabled wellness concept that provides ready-to-eat meals, expert coaching, and comprehensive tools tailored to lasting health and weight loss results. The brand is seeking franchise partners who value relationship-building, embrace coaching, and are committed to supporting member success. The brand currently has 34 locations open across 15 states. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://projectleannation.com/franchising.

