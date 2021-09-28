Project Lyme Harnesses the Power of Public Service Announcements to Showcase the Harsh Realities of Lyme Disease

Representing the first national campaign by Project Lyme, these films shine a light on an invisible epidemic. Each video gives a voice to Lyme patients and urges the public to better educate themselves about tick-borne diseases.

"There was a desperate need for a campaign to raise the profile of this disease. Getting educated can save people years of suffering, and we hope that those experiencing unexplained symptoms will see themselves in these PSAs and get access to early help," said Jennifer Weis, Co-Chair of Project Lyme.

Recent data shows that tick populations are vastly expanding in number and reach. Nationally, cases have been steadily rising, with the CDC updating its case estimates to 476,000 annually. As the risk of contracting a tick-borne infection increases nationally, it is imperative to educate a broader audience.

Due to poor awareness and lack of accurate diagnostic testing, children are being deprived of childhoods, successful individuals are losing careers, marriages are collapsing under the pressure of chronic illness, and patients are dying. Project Lyme's PSAs provide insight into how Lyme is a thief of so many things we take for granted. The PSAs also direct patients to much-needed resources, which are available at projectlyme.org .

