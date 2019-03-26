Project Management for Human Resources: Three Day Seminar - New York, United States - May 29th-31st, 2019
HR Managers are asked to juggle a wide variety of assignments and add on special ones as needed. In many companies, the people, who formerly performed specialized tasks, are gone, along with their expertise. The work still needs to be done and HR Managers are called on to take on this work as a project. Most HR folks are not trained as project managers and may struggle with getting everything done effectively and efficiently.
The basics of project management are universal and many of the tools are easy to use. Get the results your organization expects applying these fundamental approaches to tackle special assignments and integrate your work into a large project, you manage productively and systematically.
Why Should You Attend?
You are already doing more than you thought possible and here comes this "extra" assignment. Instead of being overwhelmed, you will set the work up as a project, manage it using an approach with a track record of success, and get the results your management requires. You'll hone your existing skills and build on them. You'll apply what you learn to rest of your assignment, becoming more productive, and still have time to think about how to improve the overall performance of your area of responsibility.
Learning Objectives:
As a result of this program, HR professionals will be able to:
- Recognize the business problem before the project begins
- Organize tasks easily into logical groups of activities
- Create a project plan to guide all your efforts
- Manage your project team even if you don't have one
- Keep critical stakeholders informed and involved
- Track progress and recognize quickly when things are slipping
- Lead effective project meetings
- Demonstrate successful project completion
- Apply lessons learned to the next project.
Areas Covered:
- Context for HR Project Management
- What are projects and where do they fit?
- Project success factors and pitfalls
- Project Initiation
- Articulate HR project Business Problem
- Perform Stakeholder analysis
- Planning and Scheduling
- Elicit Requirements
- Analyze scope, constraints, assumptions
- Create Work Breakdown Structure and tactical plan
- Sequence activities optimally with Logic Diagram
- Manage the Critical Path
- Schedule, assign responsibility, and track.
- Cost Management
- Estimate Costs
- Define budget and tracking
- Risk Management
- Define risks, qualitatively and quantitatively
- Develop Risk Impact Matrix
- Track and manage Risk; Escalate Risk Proactively
- Human Resource and Communication Plan
- Develop Role and Responsibility Plan; Create RACI diagram
- Develop Management Communications Plan
- Project Execution, Monitoring, and Control
- Define What and How to monitor; scope, schedule, cost, quality
- Capture actual results for scope, schedule, cost, quality
- Project Closure
- Apply Lessons Learned for continuous improvement
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
INTRO TO PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- What is a project;
- Where does project fit in organizational structure; constraints & stakeholders workshop; project team workshop
- Project Lifecycle; stakeholder influence; changing projects
- Project challenges workshop
- Success factors and pitfalls discussion
PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROCESS
- Introduction to Process
- Process Model, Chain of Process; define your work process workshop
- Introduction to Project Management Lifecycle
- PMBOK Knowledge Areas; Project phases; function, roles of each phase
- Project v Operations workshop
- Why use project management workshop
PROJECT INITIATION
- How do your projects arise? Discussion
- Where it fits? What is the Business Problem?
- Developing the Business Case; ROI; Break even, Go/No Go
- Introduction to CASE STUDY
- Business Problem workshop
- Stakeholders Analysis
- Case Study Stakeholders; Workshop and Debrief
- Conflict Management; Bridges Model of Conflict Resolution
- Case Study: Stakeholder Conflict Management workshop
- Communication; stakeholder workshop
- Influence strategies; workshop
- Problem solving; workshop
- Project Charter
- Case Study: Business Problem workshop
PLANNING & SCHEDULING
- How to plan; Pros & Cons of planning workshop
- Requirements elicitation
- Communication; Body language; Active Listening
- Case Study: Applying communications skills to Requirements workshop
- Scope, Constraints, Assumptions
- Case Study: Constraints, Assumptions, Scope Statement workshop
END - Write up all Lessons Learned for beginning of Day 2
Day 2
Most interesting lessons learned/insights from Day 1
- Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)
- Case Study: WBS workshop
- Sequencing; Logic Diagram; Relation among WBS tasks
- Case Study: Logic Diagram workshop
- Estimating activity duration
- Creating a PERT diagram based on estimates and logic diagram
- Case Study: PERT Workshop
- Defining roles: responsibility accountability, consultation & information - RACI diagram
- Case Study: Stakeholder RACI workshop
- Critical Path Method to develop project schedule
- Case Study: CPM workshop
- Critical Path and Risk
- Calculations; Scheduling; Human behavior; presentation of schedule
- Case Study: Scheduling workshop
- Aligned Assertive Communication and workshop
COST MANAGEMENT
- Cost management, estimating, budgeting, baseline
- Basic budgeting workshop
RISK MANAGEMENT
- What is Risk management?
- HR projects typical risks workshop
- Risk identification techniques: Brainstorming; SWOT ; Impact matrix calculation
- Risk management and decision making
- Case Study: SWOT; Impact matrix workshop
- Qualitative, Quantitative analysis
- Risk strategies; risk register; risk management
- Case Study: Add risk task and time to WBS workshop
- Risk management practices; HR-oriented escalation workshop
- Delivering risk related messages and bad news workshop
END - Write up Lessons Learned for beginning of Day 3
- Program (or Project) Evaluation and Review Technique
- Chart of who is Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed for each task
- Analysis of internal Strengths and Weaknesses and external Opportunities and Threats
Day 3
Most interesting lessons learned/insights from days 1 & 2
PROCUREMENT
QUALITY MANAGEMENT
- Quality Management Plan; Cost Of Quality
- COQ Workshop
- Case Study: Quality Plan Workshop
HUMAN RESOURCES PLANNING
- Human resources Planning
- Review Case Study RACI
- Staff and team management
- Communication plan
- Case Study: Communication planning workshop
- Training planning
- Calculating communication complexity workshop
- Technology; Management plan; document control
PROJECT EXECUTION
- Managing all project processes, people, issues
MONITORING AND CONTROLLING
- Workshop: What can go wrong
- Case Study: Risks workshop
- What to monitor; checklist
- Measuring Actuals: Scope, Schedule, Cost; Quality Control
- Change Control for projects
- Managing Change Control challenges
CLOSURE
- How to close the project
- What have you learned about project management? Workshop
- Review Do's Don'ts
- What are specific challenges for HR projects? Managing these challenges
- HR challenges and solutions workshop
- What are the well-developed skills you need as a successful HR project manager
- Final workshop: Applying everything you have learned; What to do "Monday morning"
- Class Closure
- Evaluations
