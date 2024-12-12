Project Opportunity Awarded PenFed Foundation Grant to Support Entrepreneurship Training for Veterans in Maryland

Grant provides veterans alternative to traditional employment and offers chance to hone and utilize the skills and training received while on active duty.

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced it awarded a grant to Project Opportunity, a free entrepreneurship training program offered to veterans in the State of Maryland. The grant supports the spring classes currently open for registration.

Project Opportunity Prince George’s County Spring 2019 graduating class.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to support Project Opportunity in providing entrepreneurship training for veterans and ultimately creating more jobs for veterans," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "The military community's resilience and entrepreneurial spirit is invaluable for our nation's business sector."

Project Opportunity's training is offered to active duty, reserve, guard, and veteran small business owners. It provides veterans an alternative to traditional employment and offers them a chance to hone and utilize the skills and training they received while on active duty.

The program is a 10-week intensive course designed to prepare participants to research and complete a business plan. They use the NxLevel Curriculum, a nationally recognized entrepreneurship training program, and supplement course material with presentations by subject matter experts in topics including marketing research and analysis, cash flow analysis, credit for small businesses, commercial insurance, a tax based and legal based review of the four business entities, sales presentations, web site design, and procurement opportunities on the state and federal levels for veteran owned businesses.

"Funding for Project OpportunitySM is key to our success in supporting military personnel transitioning to the business world as they learn what it takes to start their own businesses," said Army Master Sergeant. (retired) and founder of Project OpportunitySM Joe Giordano. "We are very honored to receive funding from the PenFed Foundation to help us provide our free course of instruction."

Project Opportunity is currently accepting applications here for upcoming classes including:

Prince George's Spring 2025 Class - Thursday evenings starting on 3/13/2025 and ending on 5/22/2025 from 6:30 to 9:30 PM at Prince George's Community College ( Lanham Hall Room 203) located at 301 Largo Road in Largo

- Thursday evenings starting on and ending on from at College ( 203) located at 301 Largo Road in Howard County Spring 2025 Class - Thursday evenings starting on 2/20/2025 and ending on 5/8/2025 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at the Maryland Innovation Center (Silver Room) located at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia, Maryland 21046

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation