Project status update: First phase of offshore installation Dragon 12 completed in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands

News provided by

Minesto AB

31 May, 2023, 03:53 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has today successfully completed the first phase of Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) offshore installation in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The 3.4 km main subsea cable was laid on the seabed, from the onshore grid connection point to the offshore installation node.

After transit across the North Atlantic Ocean to Vestmanna, the cable installation work was commenced and was successfully completed today. The cable installation was completed in a 22-hour operation.

"This cable is the highest valuable component of the infrastructure, and it's a major milestone to have it safely installed. The installation and operation were completed according to plan thanks to our team and suppliers", said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

A standard offshore supply vessel was adapted by Minesto's subcontractor Inyanga for the cable laying to provide a cost-efficient vessel solution for the marine operations. The cable was manufactured by JDR in the UK and loaded onto the installation vessel in Hartlepool prior to transiting to the Faroe Islands.

The next steps for the D12 installation are seabed anchoring and kite installation.

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Minesto AB

Also from this source

Project status update: First phase of offshore installation Dragon 12 completed in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands

Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.