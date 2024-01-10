Project update Vestmanna - Launch and Recovery procedure for utility scale tidal powerplant Dragon 12 verified

GÖTEBORG and VASTRA GOTALAND, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has successfully executed the Launch & Recovery method (LARS) for the first megawatt tidal kite Dragon 12 (1.2 MW, 25 tons). The operations developed for the Dragon 4 (100kW, 2.5 tons) were proven equally effective with the large-scale kites utilizing the same small work vessel.

The commissioning of the Launch and Recovery System (LARS) of the Dragon 12 has today been successfully completed. The scale-up of the powerplant has not required changes in the smaller Dragon 4 kite operation for launch and recovery when applied to the Dragon 12. The D12 is ten times heavier, three times larger, uses a longer tether and is installed at larger water depth. These changes in the kite parameters proved to be fully manageable with the existing LARS method, thus verifying both technical method and assessments of operating costs.

"By efficiently launching and recovering the Dragon 12 for the first time, we have now verified the critical Launch and Recovery System. It is satisfactory that the smaller kite operations are proven effective also with large-scale kites", said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The launch and recovery were respectively done in less than 2 hours elapsed time.

"A complete run-through of the launch and recovery of the Dragon 12 powerplant over the last 24h has successfully verified the core marine operations of our kite-based power plants. This is a truly unique procedure at the core of our competitive LCOE-levels", said Martin Edlund

The commissioning of the Dragon 12 continues at site leading to the goal of electricity production.  Operations of the smaller Dragon 4 power-plants will continue in parallel.

Project update Vestmanna - Launch and Recovery procedure for utility scale tidal powerplant Dragon 12 verified

