Project Wasatch: ECD Automotive Design's Newest One-Of-A-Kind Defender 90 Fully Restored and Ready for Utah's Urban Driving and Unique Landscapes

The new Defender 90 was built with the intention to take on the diverse Utah outdoors in style, comfort, and adaptability to different terrains. The new one-of-a-kind vehicle will see its time in adventure at fishing holes, ski slopes and hiking trails. The owners plan to take it off-road to the trails where they will enjoy its power and upgraded ride as well as enjoy all the driving in between.

The new Defender 90 is coated in a beautiful Portofino Blue full gloss paint with most of its parts to match. Stepping inside the vehicle, the interior is both luxurious and functional. The beautiful Garret Avion leather seats are accented with diamond stitching, pulling together a classy invitation to sit in style while enjoying all the comforts of this new build. The load area boasts 4 inward facing jump seats allowing for seating or hauling. To accommodate the entire family, the new Defender is also outfitted with a custom dog ladder.

Sitting underneath the hood of Project Wasatch is a brand-new GM 430 horsepower 6.2L LS3 V8 engine, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Defender 90 rides on beautiful 18-inch Silver Sawtooth wheels with mounted BF Goodrich all terrain tires making for versatile driving conditions at the whim of the driver. As this vehicle will see some adventure the ECD air ride suspension will provide a smooth ride whether on or off-roading in Utah.

"One of the most enjoyable parts of working with our clients is building that relationship, understanding their dream and making it happen," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "We are so much more than a vehicle manufacturer that only focuses on the end product. We embrace the entire journey."

Project Wasatch is a classic car but is now packed with modern amenities including touchscreen stereo, JL audio speakers and subwoofers, CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot assistant, digital rear view mirror and a backup camera and sensor, among others.

"With so many places to see, the owners of this vehicle are going to enjoy some great adventures in this beauty as it hits sites such as Canyonlands National Parks, Grand Staircase at Escalante National Monument, Arches National Park, Monument Valley and of course the trails and ski slopes of the Wasatch Mountain range," continued Wallace.

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Wasatch Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are here.

Model — Defender 90

Engine — GM LS3 430 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty - Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — EBC FAST

Exhaust — Borla Stainless – Single Pipe on Left

Exterior

Paint Color — Portofino Blue

Roof — Portofino Blue

Wheels — 18" Sawtooth - Silver

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain, Black Walls Out

Grille — Classic - Body Color Surrounds and Slats

Bumper — Classic with DRL's

Additional Features — 1 LED Work Light (Driver's Side), Custom Round Light Guards and Checkers

Painted in Zermatt Silver, Custom Dog Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+4

Front Seats — Corbeau Trailcats - Heated

Load Area Seats — 4 Inward-Facing Jump Seats

Leather Color — Tan

Seat Design — Vertical Diamond Stitch

Dash – Puma wrapped in Approved Leather

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — ECD Custom - MOMO Prototipo, Silver Spokes, Wrapped in Leather

Gauges — All American

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System — JL Audio speakers and subwoofers

Additional Features — 3 USB ports, backup camera and sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Sirius XM, remote start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design