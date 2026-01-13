project44 2025 Tariff Report Shows U.S.-China Trade Down 28-38% as Southeast Asia Gains Share

Late-year export improvement offers potential early signal, though imports remain depressed

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 today released its 2025 tariff report, providing a comprehensive look at how 2025's tariff policies reshaped global trade flows. In 2025, U.S. imports from China fell 28% year-over-year, while exports to China dropped 38%, marking one of the sharpest bilateral trade contractions in recent history. Southeast Asian countries captured significant sourcing share throughout the year, with Indonesia and Thailand each posting double-digit import growth to the U.S.

While U.S. imports from China remained depressed through year-end, exports to China showed signs of potential stabilization in the final weeks of 2025. U.S. exports to China, which trended 38% lower year-to-date, improved sharply in the fourth quarter. November's decline narrowed to 23% year-over-year, the smallest decrease since tariffs took effect, before December delivered a 13% increase, marking the first positive month for U.S. exports to China in 2025.

China's growing trade surplus indicates the country is expanding commercial relationships beyond the U.S. even as bilateral trade contracts. Among Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia's 34% import growth positions it as a clear beneficiary of sourcing diversification.

The data suggests that global supply chains have adapted to a new tariff-driven baseline rather than operating in a temporary disruption phase, though pending legal challenges to tariff authority could reshape trade dynamics in 2026.

The full January tariff report is available on project44's Supply Chain Insights hub.

