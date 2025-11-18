project44 Accelerates Growth With 40%+ Increase in New ARR in Q3, Now Achieving Operational Cash Flow Breakeven

Company is operating at cash flow breakeven while maintaining strong growth metrics and expanding its Decision Intelligence Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced it delivered 40%+ year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue and is achieving operational cash flow breakeven. These dual achievements mark a significant milestone in the company's evolution, demonstrating both strong market demand and operational maturity. These results highlight project44's financial discipline and customer momentum, as well as the continued advancement of its Decision Intelligence Platform.

Financial Highlights & Customer Commitment

Strong Revenue Growth : 40%+ year-over-year increase in new ARR, with balanced contributions from both new and existing customers

: 40%+ year-over-year increase in new ARR, with balanced contributions from both new and existing customers Customer Commitment : 25% increase in multi-year deals year-over-year, demonstrating customer confidence in project44's platform and long-term vision

: 25% increase in multi-year deals year-over-year, demonstrating customer confidence in project44's platform and long-term vision Enterprise Adoption : Expanded blue-chip customer base in Q3 with Fortune 500 enterprises and globally recognized brands across pharmaceutical innovation, streaming technology, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods

: Expanded blue-chip customer base in Q3 with Fortune 500 enterprises and globally recognized brands across pharmaceutical innovation, streaming technology, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods Operational Cash Flow Breakeven : Achieved operational cash flow breakeven, a critical financial milestone that demonstrates operational discipline and sustainable business fundamentals

Achieved operational cash flow breakeven, a critical financial milestone that demonstrates operational discipline and sustainable business fundamentals Customer Satisfaction : 44-point improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) over the last eight quarters

: 44-point improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) over the last eight quarters Continued Global Expansion: Strongest financial performance in China in the last 10 quarters

"Our performance this quarter demonstrates how project44 is accelerating as an organization," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "project44 is achieving operating financial independence, scaling faster than ever, and delivering innovations that drive measurable results for our customers."

Product Innovation

project44 made significant enhancements to its market-leading Decision Intelligence Platform, delivering 171 customer-facing product enhancements across its four product families, Intelligent TMS, Visibility, Yard Management, and eCommerce Logistics.

Notable Q3 launches include:

Intelligent TMS: Intelligent TMS redefines transportation management with a modular, AI-powered solution that unifies procurement, planning, execution, and the world's largest supply chain data graph across international and domestic transportation management. Flexible deployment allows Intelligent TMS to serve as a standalone TMS or as an enhancement to existing TMS systems, adding intelligence, execution, and functionality via a la carte services. Intelligent TMS is project44's fastest growing product and has recently won multiple competitive evaluations against "leading" TMS providers, offering the fastest implementation of any TMS in the market built for the global 2000 shippers, multimodal capabilities with global, and superior user experience for faster adoption. Over 150 customers are currently using Intelligent TMS capabilities, accounting for more than $30M of ARR.

"I t's a great time to be in supply chain with project44 as a partner," said Hans Moorlag, Director of North America Logistics at Suntory Spirits. "The integration of advanced technology streamlines our processes and increases customer satisfaction, provides essential performance data and measurement, and creates a culture of collaboration and innovation. Together we identify challenges and transform them into opportunities – enabling Suntory to stay agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving market."

AI Agent Orchestration: AI agents are automating dozens of operational workflows, improving carrier data quality up to 30% without requiring customers to learn complex prompting techniques. The number of automated communications (calls and emails) totaled nearly 1 million AI agent voice and emails this year.

"The future of logistics isn't one super-agent replacing people, it's a modular ecosystem," said Kristopher Glotzbach, CRO of LunaPath. "LunaPath's tactical agents operate within project44's Decision Intelligent Platform to handle the heavy lifting so humans and higher-level AI agents can focus on exceptions, relationships, and strategy."

Intelligent Truck Matching 2.0: An enhanced AI-powered service that provides visibility for shipments even when an equipment identifier is not provided by evaluating telemetry data to automatically associate shipments to trucks. Enhancing the scale and precision of this proprietary technology has increased weekly assignments for over $12B of cargo this year, resulting in double-digit increases in visibility performance for customers.

Tariff Simulator: Allows customers to calculate US import duties and tariffs for any HTS code. Available for free within the Movement platform and on project44's website, Tariff Simulator helps customers make informed sourcing decisions based on enterprise-grade tariff data.

Nigel Wilkinson, Group Head of Logistics at BAT commented, "Tariff volatility creates uncertainty for global supply chains and makes it harder for companies to plan with confidence. Having clear visibility into cost impacts and supplier options is critical for making smarter decisions and staying competitive."

Tariff Analytics: A comprehensive solution that provides complete tariff visibility across product catalogs and supplier networks. By linking tariff data to real-time shipment visibility, procurement and finance teams can model sourcing scenarios, analyze historical trends, and manage total landed costs with precision.

"Tariff complexity is one of the biggest challenges global supply chains face," says David O'Toole, Sr. Director Global Distribution Operations at Olympus Corporation. "Tariff Analytics gives companies the ability to understand their full tariff exposure and make more confident sourcing decisions as trade policies continue to shift."

Enhanced Temperature Monitoring : A proactive, connected solution that surfaces temperature excursions, eliminating the delays of passive logging and manual checks. Temperature Monitoring provides live temperature data, automated alerts, and exception-based workflows to help customers reduce rejected deliveries, streamline operations, and act before products are compromised.

Collaboration: Enhanced Collaboration and Task Management workflows allow AI agents to seamlessly involve internal and external physical workers via email without requiring Movement access. These improvements shortened time to resolution by over 40%.

"Our partnership with project44 has played an important role in helping Tailored Brands build a more connected and visible supply chain," said Jamie Bragg, EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands. "As we introduce Intelligent TMS, the solution will enable us to further connect planning, execution, and analytics to drive smarter, more efficient operations across our network."

Looking Ahead

project44's financial discipline, growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation velocity provide a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term performance. The company's immediate roadmap focuses on eliminating friction in the supply chain: instantaneous carrier onboarding and integration to remove weeks of setup time, as well as proactive risk management capabilities to help shippers identify and respond to theft, fraud, and deviations from standard operating procedures before they impact operations.

project44 is expanding its fleet of AI Agents to autonomously orchestrate complex workflows across the platform, dramatically improving the context and intelligence customers receive to make better decisions faster. Combined with strong financial metrics and market-leading growth, these capabilities establish project44 as the strategic platform in the logistics technology landscape.

Ab out project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Powered by AI and Agent orchestration, the platform transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Learn more at project44.com .

