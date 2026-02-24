project44 Achieves First Positive Operating Free Cash Flow Quarter with 48% New ARR Growth in Q4

FY26 Results Highlight Durable Growth, Enterprise Momentum and Multi-Year Customer Commitments

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced its first quarter of positive Operating Free Cash Flow. In Q4, the company delivered 48% year-over-year growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), with multi-year agreements driving 73% of new ARR. For the full fiscal year 2026, project44 achieved 24% year-over-year new ARR growth, signaling deepening customer commitment and growing confidence in its long-term platform strategy.

The performance reflects project44's evolution as the foundation of context-fueled AI for global logistics, demonstrating disciplined execution, durable revenue growth, and sustained enterprise demand for its AI-powered Decision Intelligence Platform.

"The results this year reflect what we've been building toward," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "A platform that doesn't just show you what's happening but predicts what's coming and takes action automatically. Our AI is fueled by unrivaled supply chain context derived from the most complete and connected data network in the industry, not generic models layered on fragmented data. It's embedded into everyday workflows and delivering measurable results at scale. That's what's driving our growth and deepening customer commitment."

Scaling Context-Fueled AI Across the Platform in FY26

project44 delivered significant AI-driven innovation throughout FY26, deploying context-fueled AI across its Decision Intelligence Platform. These enhancements contributed to strong revenue growth, a double-digit improvement in Net Promoter Score and enterprise expansion among Fortune 500 customers.

Context-Fueled AI

AI Agent Orchestration: AI agents operating across the platform autonomously detect and resolve supply chain exceptions and visibility gaps at scale through coordinated, multi-agent orchestration. More than 15 AI agent use cases are integrated into core workflows, spanning carrier onboarding, API and telematics connectivity, shipment visibility recovery, milestone sourcing, asset activation, and automated delay reason retrieval. These agents have improved carrier data quality by up to 30% and reduced time spent on data quality issues by 75%, accelerating time to data compliance across the network. Nearly 1 million automated voice calls and emails were sent to carriers throughout the year to proactively resolve exceptions at scale. Integrated into day-to-day operations, AI agents operate autonomously within existing workflows without requiring any prompting expertise. Customers determine which workflows are active, ensuring full transparency and enterprise-grade control.

AI Disruption Navigator: AI Disruption Navigator monitors 8 billion+ data sources and 100,000+ news posts hourly across 120+ risk categories, from natural disasters and labor strikes to cyberattacks and geopolitical events. The platform maps disruptions directly to in-transit inventory, enabling customers to identify impacted shipments 75% faster and reduce disruption-related costs by an estimated 40%. Teams gain early visibility into risks before they cascade across the supply chain, with AI-powered insights that convert uncertainty into actionable strategy.

Tariff Intelligence: Tariff Simulator allows customers to calculate US import duties and tariffs for any HTS code. Available for free within the Movement platform and on project44's website, Tariff Simulator helps customers make informed sourcing decisions based on enterprise-grade tariff data. Tariff Analytics provides comprehensive tariff visibility across product catalogs and supplier networks, reducing manual tariff analysis effort by up to 80%. By linking tariff data to real-time shipment visibility, procurement and finance teams can model sourcing scenarios, analyze historical trends, and manage total landed costs with greater efficiency and precision.

Context Intelligence Enhancements: project44 delivered significant improvements to the contextual intelligence layer that powers decision-making across the platform. ETA explainability now provides clear explanations for delivery time shifts, increasing trust in predictive intelligence. Autocorrect capabilities automatically correct shipment identifiers to improve data quality. Intelligent Truck Matching 2.0 processes over $12 billion of cargo weekly, delivering double-digit visibility increases without additional carrier integrations. Smart Geofence enhancements improve stop arrival detection and eliminate false positives.

"It's a great time to be in supply chain with project44 as a partner," said Hans Moorlag, Director of North America Logistics at Suntory Spirits. "The integration of advanced technology streamlines our processes and increases customer satisfaction, provides essential performance data and measurement, and creates a culture of collaboration and innovation. Together we identify challenges and transform them into opportunities, enabling Suntory to stay agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving market."

Intelligent Transportation Management

Intelligent TMS: Launched in August 2025 , Intelligent TMS represents a fundamental reimagining of transportation management for modern supply chains. As an AI-native, modular solution built into the Movement platform, Intelligent TMS delivers true multi-modal orchestration from a single interface. The platform combines dynamic rate management with one-click booking, AI-enhanced planning and optimization, intelligent carrier selection powered by real-time performance data, and automated order consolidation with 3D load planning. In Q4, project44 introduced an AI-powered self-healing routing guide that automatically adjusts when tenders are rejected or market conditions shift, seamlessly routing freight to top-performing carriers or the spot market with no manual intervention.

As supply chains grow more volatile and transportation markets shift rapidly, traditional TMS platforms built on rigid architectures are struggling to keep pace. In response, global enterprise shippers are adopting AI-native solutions like Intelligent TMS. More than 160 customers now use Intelligent TMS capabilities, accounting for more than $35M of ARR. Customers have reported iTMS can deliver a 4% reduction in transportation costs, 17% increase in on-time performance, over 60% time saved on quoting carriers, and a 22% increase in billing and documentation accuracy.

"Our partnership with project44 has played an important role in helping Tailored Brands build a more connected and visible supply chain," said Jamie Bragg, EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands. "As we introduce Intelligent TMS, the solution will enable us to further connect planning, execution, and analytics to drive smarter, more efficient operations across our network."

Frictionless Connectivity

Connection Accelerator: Connection Accelerator uses advanced AI to provide one-click access to 80,000+ carriers across all modes, with 95% of active connections going live in minutes rather than weeks. Customers upload their carrier list and immediately see which providers are in their network, what services they support, and get matched with the best-performing connection.

Connection Center: For carriers that need advanced configuration, Connection Center provides full AI-enhanced transparency into onboarding progress and connection health in real time, seamlessly managing connectivity across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, and Parcel modes globally.

"Supply chain agility means being able to adapt our carrier network as business needs and market conditions evolve," said Iñigo Serrano, Global Supply Chain Digital Head at Avolta, a leading global travel retail and F&B player. "project44's connected platform gives us the flexibility to bring on new providers and adjust our sourcing strategies without the lengthy delays that used to slow us down."

Intelligent Exception Management

Temperature Monitoring: project44 introduced AI-powered temperature monitoring and exception management for temperature-sensitive freight. The platform ingests sensor data to detect temperature excursions in real time, automatically triggering alerts and enabling proactive intervention before product integrity is compromised. This capability is currently live and expanding across Ocean, Air, LTL, and Parcel modes in the coming weeks.

AI-Powered Collaboration Workflows: AI-enhanced collaboration enables teams to escalate issues internally and externally, create audit trails, and unify stakeholders around action plans. The platform facilitates cross-company coordination between shippers, carriers, and logistics partners within a single system of record. Workflows allow AI agents to involve stakeholders via email without requiring platform access, shortening time to resolution by over 40% and saving an estimated 10 hours of manual effort per team member each week.

Last Mile Intelligence: Returns Visibility transforms reverse logistics with end-to-end transparency, reducing returns processing costs by up to 25% and increasing post-return customer retention with real-time insights throughout the returns journey. Customizable AI-automated consumer alerts for inbound shipments provide expanded control over exception notifications, resulting in greater flexibility and faster resolution.

"Having trusted data and real-time insight is critical to making better decisions across our supply chain," said Jim Hawk, Director of Logistics, Bunge. "project44 helps turn visibility performance and data quality into actionable intelligence, from evaluating carriers during RFPs and spot bids to managing ongoing performance. That clarity allows us to move faster and build stronger partnerships with the carriers we rely on."

Reinforcing its long-term AI strategy, project44 recently appointed AI pioneer Birju Shah as Senior Advisor to accelerate the company's agentic AI and decision intelligence capabilities across global supply chains.

Looking Ahead

project44 enters FY27 with aggressive expansion plans for its context-fueled AI logistics operation system. The company will accelerate deployment of autonomous agents that handle carrier communication, exception resolution, and freight execution without human intervention. New capabilities in theft prevention, predictive risk management, and intelligent procurement will extend AI orchestration deeper into supply chain operations.

As enterprises demand supply chains that predict, decide, and act autonomously, project44 is building the infrastructure to make that vision real. The combination of the world's largest supply chain data graph and multi-agent orchestration positions project44 to define the next decade of logistics technology.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

