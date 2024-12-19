project44 Announces Enhanced Service Level Agreement Reinforcing Commitment to High-Quality Visibility Data

SLA Guarantees 95% Data Compliance within 60 Days to Accelerate Customer Time to Value

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, has announced an enhancement to its carrier onboarding Service Level Agreement (SLA) to ensure the quality of data delivered. The SLA guarantees data quality of at least 95% within 60 days of the start of a standard implementation, where customers and their carriers follow project44's best practices.

For the purposes of the SLA, project44 measures data quality across three key pillars:

Data availability: Ensuring accurate data is consistently accessible. Milestone completeness: Accurately capturing and reporting all milestones. Latency: Delivering data in a timely and reliable manner.

"Since partnering with project44 for real-time visibility, we've significantly increased the efficiency of our supply chain operations," says Doug Cantriel, Head of North American Transportation and Modernization at Ford Motor Company. "By leveraging project44's best practices and ensuring alignment across our carrier network, we've achieved exceptional data quality. When we provide the necessary inputs and our carriers follow suit, project44 delivers reliable, high-quality visibility data—consistently exceeding 95% in availability, completeness, and latency."

"Data compliance is critical to unlocking a high-velocity supply chain," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Our technology, global reach, and customer base have established us as the leader in real-time transportation visibility. We pioneered a model of close collaboration with customers and carriers to achieve high-quality data. By holding ourselves to rigorous SLA standards, we demonstrate our market leadership and commitment to the exceptional service that our customers need."

project44 led the industry in driving adoption of the three-way collaboration model to facilitate increased carrier compliance. The company provides self-service dashboards, global network connectivity, and patented AI solutions to transform data from customers and carriers into actionable insights. Customers own carrier communications starting at the CSCO-to-CXO level to drive adoption and maintain frequent updates. Carriers leverage project44's integrations to deliver accurate, up-to-date information. For added support, project44 offers premium Carrier Managed Services to further aid customers in driving carrier compliance.

project44's guarantee of high-quality data is anchored in its sophisticated technological infrastructure. The company has established a comprehensive data management system that spans all modes, employing advanced data science techniques and AI-driven tools to enhance data accuracy and completeness, supported by numerous patents. With a carrier network of over 298k providers, project44 ensures unparalleled coverage and connectivity across the supply chain. Its innovative dashboards not only monitor carrier performance but also swiftly identify and rectify data quality issues, minimizing the need for human oversight. This robust technology framework allows project44 to efficiently manage over 1.5 billion shipments annually across 186 countries, including into China, delivering high-quality data that powers global high-velocity supply chain operations.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a 14-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning offices around the globe including Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Kraków, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

