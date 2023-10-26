project44 Appoints AJ Wilhoit as Chief Product Officer

With 20+ years of supply chain technology experience, including 13 years spent building supply chain solutions at Amazon, Wilhoit is passionate about delivering an exceptional customer experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that AJ Wilhoit has joined the executive team as Chief Product Officer. An industry veteran with more than two decades of supply chain technology experience, Wilhoit has a proven track record of driving innovation and will build upon project44's transformative SaaS platform, Movement, to help solve the world's most complex supply chain challenges.

AJ Wilhoit joins project44 as Chief Product Officer

"AJ has deep supply chain technology expertise, and a unique understanding of the pain points all stakeholders in the global supply chain face — from shippers to carriers to logistics service providers," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "Her insight will be incredibly valuable as we continue expanding our platform's AI, machine learning and automation capabilities to enable sophisticated inventory planning and superior customer experience."

project44's Movement platform already goes beyond shipment visibility to provide reliable insights that save customers time and money while helping companies achieve sustainability goals. Wilhoit will work on new innovations powered by the most comprehensive multimodal dataset in the world. This will streamline critical supply chain operations so project44 users can focus on growing their business.

Prior to joining project44, Wilhoit served as Executive VP of Enterprise Product & Technology at Flexport. In that role, she directed the development of a suite of technology solutions aimed at helping customers optimize their end-to-end supply chain across their global partner network. Wilhoit spent over 13 years at Amazon, where she held key product and technology leadership roles, the most recent of which was overseeing Amazon's Global Delivery CX. During her time at Amazon, Wilhoit played a pivotal role in creating numerous innovative consumer delivery experiences, including real-time map tracking, ETA prediction and delivery photos. She also built Amazon's first one-hour delivery service, Prime Now – an achievement that changed consumer shopping expectations worldwide.

Throughout her career in supply chain technology, Wilhoit has leveraged her early career experience with a freight forwarding company to understand the challenges that customers and supply chain partners contend with from all angles.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the project44 team as we continue to push the boundaries of the industry-leading visibility platform, Movement. In this role, I will work alongside the team to drive the creation of solutions that make it even easier for project44 customers to optimize their complex global supply chains," Wilhoit said. "This is my personal passion, to tackle the world's most intractable supply chain issues, and finally solve them for all participants in the global supply chain."

Find out more about how project44 helps companies solve their most complex multimodal visibility challenges at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 22 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE project44