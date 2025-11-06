project44 Appoints Brian Cooper as Chief Marketing Officer

Brian Cooper's data-driven marketing leadership will fuel project44's demand generation engine and AI growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Cooper as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in marketing, data science, and customer success, Cooper's data-driven marketing leadership and customer-first mindset will be instrumental in driving the next chapter of project44's growth.

At Rubrik, Cooper led global marketing through a period of rapid innovation and scale, building a high-performing organization that blended creativity with operational rigor. He developed integrated campaign frameworks, advanced marketing analytics, and demand-generation programs that strengthened alignment across sales, product, and customer success. Prior to Rubrik, he held senior roles at Juniper Networks, where he helped evolve digital marketing, automation, and data strategy to drive measurable pipeline growth and improve buyer engagement.

Beyond his leadership roles, Cooper has been an active contributor to the broader marketing community. He authored "Don't Buy the Wrong Marketing Tech" for Harvard Business Review, reflecting his passion for building efficient, high-impact marketing systems. He also served on the board of the Advertising Research Foundation, helping advance the industry's approach to data, measurement, and marketing effectiveness.

"Brian has a unique understanding of the transformative role AI can play, not as hype, but as a practical tool to drive personalization, improve campaign performance, and engage buyers more effectively," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue scaling our brand, accelerating demand generation, and deepening our digital and AI capabilities."

Cooper will lead the marketing team and partner closely with executive leadership to strategically scale project44's Decision Intelligence Platform. Known for his analytical approach and focus on measurable outcomes, Cooper's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving customer acquisition, retention, and long-term business impact.

"I was immediately drawn to the energy and bold, unified vision project44 has built with its Decision Intelligence Platform," Cooper said. "I look forward to amplifying this momentum, moving the industry from friction and fragmentation toward an autonomous supply chain."

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its Multi-Agent Orchestration transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Learn more at project44.com.

