project44 Deepens Investment in China with Movement Platform Launch, Local Technology Partnership and New General Manager

project44 has provided visibility for more than a half million over-the-road (OTR) shipments in China for several multinational companies including CEVA Logistics.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, announced today three exciting developments in China including the launch of the Movement by project44™ platform in the market, a new partnership with Baidu and the appointment of a new General Manager in China.

project44 is the only real-time transportation visibility provider authorized to transfer logistics data cross-border from China. project44 has worked closely with the Lingang Special Area to ensure its Platform provides a legal, secure and compliant visibility solution for customers seeking visibility of their China supply chains.

"In today's interconnected world, supply chains are global, and China is one of the world's leading manufacturing hubs. Our customers need the highest-quality visibility of inventory moving through the country, and they require it in a fully compliant way," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "project44 is proud to be the only vendor ensuring total compliance for data visibility in China, protecting our customers and our customers' customers. We are grateful for partners and investors like Goldman Sachs that have helped us expand our offerings in this critical region."

project44 provides global visibility to significant multinational companies based in or operating out of the greater China region, including several Fortune 100 companies.

"As one of the most well-known omnichannel logistics providers, Maersk Contract Logistics (previous LF Logistics), has been closely working with project44 since 2022 to further enhance end-user Ocean Visibility," says Lisa Li, General Manager, Maersk Contract Logistics. "The collaboration with project44 has significantly improved our ability to provide real-time, transparent information to our customers, ensuring greater efficiency and reliability in our logistics operations worldwide. project44's commitment to innovation and excellence has been instrumental in helping us deliver superior service to our customers."

New Product Enhancements and Partnerships

While project44 has offered visibility for OTR shipments in China since 2021, today marks the launch of the Movement by project44™ platform in the market, making the advanced user interface available to all users in China.

In addition to the launch of Movement, project44 is establishing local partnerships to enhance visibility for customers operating in China, including one with Baidu, the China-based multinational tech leader. project44's OTR maps in China will be powered by Baidu.

"Visibility in China is crucial to our operations and critical for our customers, and partnering with project44 has been instrumental in achieving this. As the visibility solution capable of accompanying us in all of Asia, project44 has allowed us to seamlessly view our shipments coming in and out of China, ensuring reliability and efficiency in one of the world's most dynamic markets," said William Maddock, Business Process Head for APAC Ground Transport at CEVA Logistics. "We are pleased by the support and innovation project44 consistently brings to the table, significantly enhancing our operational capabilities and customer satisfaction."

Appointment of New General Manager

To ensure service in the Chinese market exceeds customer expectations, project44 appointed a new general manager for China, Frank Tan. Tan joins other project44 team members in the Shanghai office.

Tan is a seasoned executive with over ten years of supply chain experience. He began his career in finance at GE China and a regional financial institution in China before joining Flexport Shenzhen in 2017 as one of the founding team members of Flexport China. During his tenure, he helped grow its China operations from a team of three to over 400 people, led direct sales initiatives, and managed key accounts, achieving significant growth. His tenure there allowed him to develop a deep understanding of logistics operations, supply chain management, and customer relations that will aid in his success as general manager of China at project44.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a 13-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 19 global offices including Amsterdam, Bangalore, Kraków, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE project44