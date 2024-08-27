project44 Launches Emissions Monitoring To Improve Supply Chain Sustainability and Compliance

New multimodal capabilities help shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) measure and report on Scope 3 emissions and achieve ESG goals

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, today announced Emissions Monitoring, giving shippers, carriers and LSPs the Scope 3 emissions insights necessary for optimized sustainability decision-making. Emissions Monitoring offers customers precise, GLEC-accredited emissions calculations for shipments across all modes, empowering businesses to track and manage their carbon footprint effectively.

With project44's new sustainability solution available in the Movement by project44 platform, users can streamline their compliance with customizable reporting and reduce their environmental impact with accurate historical emissions data at the mode, shipment, carrier, and lane level. Users are also able to enhance customer satisfaction by measuring positively in ESG reports and delivering on their sustainability promises.

"We're seeing mounting pressure on our customers to operate more sustainably, despite not having the tools in place to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Since our inception, we've been committed to building more sustainable supply chains and in 2022 we were at the forefront of the industry when we became the first and only supply chain visibility platform to sign on to The Climate Pledge. Emissions Monitoring represents a new era of supply chain sustainability, providing the most accurate emissions measurement across all modes, enabling our customers to comply with regulations and achieve their sustainability goals."

Emissions Monitoring enables users to:

Access shipment-level emissions calculations across core shipment modes via Movement and API requests

View detailed breakdown of emissions data for each leg of multimodal shipments

Create and share custom reports with key sustainability data points including total emissions, emissions intensity, distance travelled and more

Access a mode-agnostic emissions dashboard that displays trends over time and allows users to drill into details by mode, carrier, region, and more

"At VEYER, we believe sustainability plays an essential role in our success. In fact, we are committed to becoming zero waste in 30% of our distribution centers by 2025 and reducing our scope 3 emissions by 55% by 2030. Our long-standing partnership with project44 has been instrumental in streamlining our operations allowing us to focus on these bigger initiatives," said Shannon Hunter, VP of Sustainability at VEYER. "It's crucial for us to partner with companies that share our focus on sustainability, so we're excited to see this latest innovation from project44 that will help reduce supply chain emissions globally."

"Achieving visibility into supply chain emissions is a critical aspect of fostering environmental responsibility and sustainability," said Kevin Diestel, Partner at Generation Investment Management. "One of the many reasons we chose to invest in project44 was their unwavering commitment to bringing rigorous measurement and climate accountability to logistics. With Emissions Monitoring, project44 continues its mission and further enables companies to identify and address key contributors to their carbon footprints across various modes with ease, ensuring more efficient operations and compliance with growing regulatory standards."

