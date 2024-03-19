project44 Named One of the Most Innovative Logistics Companies by Fast Company

project44 recognized for first of its kind High-Velocity Supply Chain platform, Movement by project44™

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading High-Velocity Supply Chain platform, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's annual Most Innovative Companies list, recognizing the organizations setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. This recognition comes after project44 was named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2022.

Recognized in the Logistics category, project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44™ has transformed the industry by empowering users to gain visibility into shipments and orders across all modes and geographies on a single platform. The first of its kind platform enables real-time collaboration for efficient, high-velocity supply chains and better decision-making for agility, resiliency and long-term sustainability.

"Supply chain disruptions are unpredictable, but we're dedicated to providing the most innovative solutions for our customers," said Jett McCandless, Founder & CEO of project44. "This recognition from Fast Company is a testament to the work project44 has done to provide better visibility for companies around the world. Movement is an industry-changing platform that delivers the connectivity and transparency needed to achieve high-velocity supply chains, and we are honored to be included in this year's list."

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report, an eleven-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

