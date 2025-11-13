project44 November tariff report shows blank sailings decline as US trade shifts from China to Southeast Asia

Monthly data reveals signs of trade diversification and steady ecommerce performance despite tariff-driven disruption

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 today released its November Tariff Report, offering the latest view into how tariffs and global trade dynamics are shaping U.S. import and export flows. The new data shows blank sailings have begun to return to normal following months of volatility, while sustained declines in trade with China point to an ongoing shift toward Southeast Asian sourcing.

"The data shows that global trade is adapting to the most recent round of policy changes. While tariffs continue to reshape sourcing and capacity, carriers and shippers are finding balance with new countries and trade lanes," said Dr. Mudassir Ahmed, supply chain expert and founder of SCMDOJO. "We're seeing supply chain leaders respond quickly, but with geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility still high, lasting stability will require anticipating and responding to future challenges."

New data from project44's November tariff report shows:

Blank sailings drop as industry adapts to new trade patterns: After record volatility earlier in 2025, blank sailings between China and the U.S. as of October, have decreased 82% from their peak in April, while blank sailings from U.S. to China are down 83% from their May high. The decline suggests carriers are adjusting to new tariff-driven demand patterns among major trade lanes.

After record volatility earlier in 2025, blank sailings between China and the U.S. as of October, have decreased 82% from their peak in April, while blank sailings from U.S. to China are down 83% from their May high. The decline suggests carriers are adjusting to new tariff-driven demand patterns among major trade lanes. Southeast Asian imports surge into the US: U.S imports from Indonesia (+34%) and Thailand (+37%) have increased, reflecting early diversification away from China.

U.S imports from Indonesia (+34%) and Thailand (+37%) have increased, reflecting early diversification away from China. eCommerce deliveries hold steady despite tariffs challenges: Despite added customs processing after the end of the de minimis exemption, parcel on-time delivery rates improved from 83% in June to 86% in October, driven by retailers' strong domestic fulfillment strategies.

These trends reflect an evolving tariff environment that continues to redefine carrier capacity, sourcing decisions, and consumer logistics performance. project44's Tariff Tracker and Tariff Analytics solutions help businesses anticipate and adapt to these shifts with real-time visibility into cost impacts and supply chain performance.

Access the full November Tariff Report and Tariff Tracker at project44.com/supply-chain-insights.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its Multi-Agent Orchestration transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE project44