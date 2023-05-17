project44 Opens New Office in Kraków, Poland

News provided by

project44

17 May, 2023, 10:24 ET

Signaling project44's continued growth in the European market, the new Kraków office now serves as a hub for regional opportunities and global supply chain innovation

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced the grand opening of its latest European hub, a spacious new office in Kraków, Poland. Founder and CEO Jett McCandless was in attendance to celebrate the grand opening of an office that was strategically selected to deliver world-class supply chain innovation to project44's global customer base.

"Our new Poland office is central to project44's growth strategy in Europe and around the world," said McCandless. "This new space provides room for us to grow and meet customer demand. We're incredibly excited about leveraging the operation in Poland to provide best-in-class supply chain solutions to more businesses and continue to provide career opportunities in the region." 

project44 has over 400 team members across Europe, and the Kraków office will support the company's rapid, ongoing international expansion. After experiencing more than 50% year-over-year growth in total GAAP revenue and adding more than 400 additional customers in the last fiscal year.

"We're thrilled to see project44's continued expansion in the region," said Piotr Hunker, CEO of Trans.eu. "We recently launched a partnership with project44 to deliver an enhanced spot transport tracking solution and look forward to growing and serving our joint customer base in Europe. Through this expansion, we'll enable more shippers, freight forwarders and carriers to deliver exceptional service."

"Shippers, LSPs, and carriers worldwide are looking for the ability to track goods in real time as they move through the supply chain so they can accurately predict delivery times and improve sustainability through greater efficiency," said Renaud Houri, EVP International Markets at project44. "With the Kraków office serving as an important component of our European strategy, we're looking forward to helping more businesses in the region compete effectively with the world's most innovative end-to-end visibility platform."

The official grand opening celebration took place on Tuesday, May 16 where the U.S. Ambassador to Poland and the Mayor of Kraków were in attendance.

Find out more about project44 at www.project44.com.

About project44
project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability. 

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE project44

Also from this source

Trans.eu Partners with project44 to Deliver an Enhanced Spot Transport Tracking Solution

project44 is Working to Solve the Supply Chain Climate Crisis with Accurate Emissions Measurement for the World's Leading Brands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.