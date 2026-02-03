project44 Appoints AI Pioneer Birju Shah as Senior Advisor to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chains

Veteran product and AI leader brings experience scaling intelligent systems used by billions to guide next phase of Movement platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 today announced that Birju Shah has joined the company as Senior Advisor, strengthening its leadership bench as the company enters its next chapter focused on agentic AI, intelligent automation, and decision intelligence across global supply chains.

In this role, Shah will work closely with project44's customers and technical teams to help shape AI strategy and accelerate the delivery of differentiated, customer-facing AI to Movement customers. His appointment reflects project44's continued investment in applying advanced AI to real-world logistics challenges at global scale.

Shah brings decades of experience building and scaling foundational AI products across some of the world's most influential technology companies. He previously led AI and machine learning initiatives as an executive at Uber helping scale intelligent systems across more than 100 countries with platforms such as sensor fusion intelligence for safety and threats, machine learning and AI platforms for model deployment and visualization, while applying these platforms to multiple use cases like more efficient pickups, marketplace pricing, and last mile ETA accuracy globally across 900 cities. Collectively, products Shah has worked on in the enterprise and consumer segments have reached more than 2 billion users across 190 countries.

Shah is also a joint Clinical Assistant Professor at Kellogg School of Management and Northwestern McCormick School of Engineering, where he teaches building intelligent systems and AI platforms to executives, MBA, and undergrads. He is a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards on their transition to advanced AI products and platforms.

As Senior Advisor, Shah will support project44's cross-functional efforts to advance AI-driven decision and reasoning intelligence across transportation and logistics. His work will focus on strengthening agentic reasoning workflows, intelligent automation, and applied AI capabilities that help customers move from reactive management to proactive orchestration and execution. He will collaborate closely with leadership across engineering, data science, and product to ensure project44's AI innovations translate into measurable outcomes for shippers and logistics service providers.

"Today's announcement helps supply chain leaders move beyond experimentation and put AI to work where it matters most; execution and complex decision making," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. "Birju has built AI products that operate at extraordinary scale. His guidance will help us accelerate how we apply agentic and reasoning AI across Movement to deliver real, differentiated value for our customers."

Shah's decision to advise project44 underscores both the scale and opportunity facing the global supply chain industry and the distinctive position project44 has built through its end-to-end disintermediation across supply chain modalities. This unique platform positions project44 as the leading company capable of bringing AI-powered intelligence to logistics at a global scale.

"project44 is the only supply chain company I've seen that truly differentiates collecting, normalizing, and automating the path from data to decisions across the entire end-to-end supply chain for a global customer base. By translating real-world operational signals into actionable intelligence grounded in customers' planning and execution challenges, project44 is positioned to become a critical infrastructure and reasoning layer for resilient, highly complex supply chains."

Shah's advisory role underscores project44's broader strategy as it continues to expand its platform and offerings into the leading AI-native solution for the supply chain industry – one that connects data, applies intelligence, and automates outcomes across modes, regions, and partners.

"With the largest logistics data graph on the planet we have more context to fuel agentic systems for industry-specific use cases than anyone in the world," said Jonathan Scherr, Chief Strategy and Operations officer at project44. "Adding Birju's advisory expertise is going to massively accelerate our ability to leverage that context to have a real positive impact for our customers' operations."

Birju Shah joins project44 as Senior Advisor effective January 12, 2026.

