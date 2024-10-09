project44 Secures Top Spot Across 12 Categories in G2 Fall 2024 Grid Reports

project44 Named Leader in G2 Fall 2024 Enterprise Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software for 14th Consecutive Season and Last Mile Delivery for Third Consecutive Season

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, today announced it has secured the top position in the G2 Fall 2024 Enterprise Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software and Last Mile Delivery. project44 was also a leader across 10 other categories including achieving the number one spot for the second time in the European Supply Chain Visibility Grid Report.

A total of 11 companies qualified for inclusion in the Fall Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility report. These rankings are based on third-party reviews from the user community, along with aggregated data from online sources and social networks. In the last 12 months, 97.3% of customers have rated project44 four or five stars on the G2 platform. Highlights from the fall reports showcase project44's dominance and note that project44 has a higher estimated ROI and shorter payback period compared to key competitors.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as the leader in the G2 Fall Grid Report, marking our 14th consecutive achievement," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "In today's 'never normal' supply chain environment, our customers face constant disruptions, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to help them navigate, overcome and proactively mitigate these challenges. This recognition is a testament to the value we provide and the dedication of our team, and we will continue evolving our platform to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers."

Below is a sampling of user review excerpts:

"project44 is an exceptional platform that excels in every aspect of supply chain visibility. It's a platform which is making it simple for our team to navigate and maximize productivity and visibility. With an impressive number of features and seamless ease of integration with our existing systems, project44 has become an indispensable tool for our business." - Verified User in Chemicals

"project44 improves our logistics planning a lot. Intuitive use and detailed information about the container journey on a single shipment basis allows for data driven decisions in our supply chain. I like best the predictive analytics, providing most accurate ETAs for containers. The coverage of milestones by the carriers has improved a lot during the last 3 years we use the platform and is close to 100%. - Tim S, Enterprise Logistics Planner

"Integrating the platform was remarkably straightforward, and making adjustments when necessary was equally effortless. Additionally, the platform boasts a comprehensive suite of features designed for effective monitoring and detailed reporting, making it a powerful tool for managing and analyzing performance – Mert V, Digital Delivery Manager at CEVA Logistics

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a 14-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning offices around the globe including Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Kraków, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE project44