project44 Secures Top Spot Across Nine Categories in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Reports

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, today announced they have secured the top position in the G2 Summer 2024 Enterprise Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software and Last Mile Delivery. project44 was also a leader across seven other categories including achieving the number one spot in the new European Supply Chain Visibility Grid Report.

A total of 11 companies qualified for inclusion in the summer Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility report. These rankings are based on third-party reviews from the user community, along with aggregated data from online sources and social networks. In the last 12 months, 97% of customers have rated project44 four or five stars on the G2 platform.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the leader in the G2 Summer Grid Report for the 13th time in a row, a testament to the value we are providing to our customers and the dedication of our team," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Even with this consistent recognition, we never take our customers' feedback for granted and remain committed to continually improving our High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform to meet and exceed their expectations."

This recognition comes on the heels of project44 being named a Top Food Chain Technology by Food Chain Digest, and winning a Gold Stevie® Award in the Innovation of the Year category for Movement, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform.

Below is a sampling of user review excerpts:

"What I truly love about the project44 platform is that not only have they helped us gather more efficient insights as to when our international products will be arriving, they're also developing more precise predictive analytics to help us stay ahead any potential disruptions on the transportation world. project44 shows the ability to adjust, react & respond to real-time challenges across the transportation world." – Brian M

"Predictive ETA, dashboards, incidents alerts, clear and easy to navigate." – Verified User in Automotive Industry.

"project44 does a good job of keeping lines of communication open and is very customer success oriented. They also consistently work to improve the product based on customer feedback so that new features get properly prioritized." – Ivar S

"The most helpful part of using project44 is that we can view all our shipments from multiple providers on one clear platform with up to the minute updates. The tool has provided visibility we struggled to achieve before implementation." – Verified User in Pharmaceutical Industry.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a thirteen-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 19 global offices including Amsterdam, Bangalore, Kraków, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

