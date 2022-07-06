project44 the Top Leader in G2 Summer 2022 and Momentum Grids for Supply Chain Visibility

The company ranked highest in customer satisfaction for the fifth consecutive season

CHICAGO , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the connective tissue for the global supply chain, has been named a Leader in G2's Summer 2022 and Momentum Grids for Supply Chain Visibility. The company was recognized as having the largest Market Presence and received the highest Satisfaction score among products in the Supply Chain Visibility category with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars across 292 reviews, as of June 2022. 98% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars out of a possible 5, making this the fifth consecutive season that project44 ranked highest in customer satisfaction among vendors (Summer 2021, Fall 2021, Winter 2022, Spring 2022, and Summer 2022).

"The customer is at the center of everything we do at project44, and our customers have spoken loudly and clearly in the G2 Summer 2022 report," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. "Supply chain visibility technology is about so much more than optimizing inventory and monitoring transportation activities. It is about getting critical goods and supplies where they are needed most, preserving the environment, and boosting economies. We are proud to be named a Leader by G2 and are grateful to our customers for choosing project44 as their trusted partner. When our customers win, we win."

93% of users said they would be likely to recommend project44. The company scored above average in satisfaction across Quality of Support (91%), Ease of Use (92%), Meets Requirements (90%), Ease of Admin (92%) and Ease of doing Business with (95%). The company also scored 90% in satisfaction with Ease of Setup.

Geographic Optionality was one of project44's highest-rated product features, with a satisfaction score of 94%. In the last 12 months, project44 has expanded into new geographies with the opening of new or larger offices in Austin, Jackson Hole, San Francisco, São Paulo, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, Warsaw, Chennai, Melbourne, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The company now tracks 1 billion+ packages annually across 170 countries for 1,200 of the world's brands.

Here is what some of them had to say:

"p44 makes it quick and easy to obtain complicated rates from a variety of carriers. The integration options have opened up new doors for us as well. p44 has also helped us integrate with carriers who we previously were not able to connect with." - User, Transportation Industry

as well. p44 has also helped us integrate with carriers who we previously were not able to connect with." - User, Transportation Industry "Adaptive and insightful. project44 is solving the problem of conglomerating our shipments with both drop-ship and owned inventory. We are able to customize shipment alerts and create a holistic experience for our customers." - Administrator, Retail Industry



project44 is solving the problem of conglomerating our shipments with both drop-ship and owned inventory. We are able to customize shipment alerts and create a holistic experience for our customers." - Administrator, Retail Industry "We wanted to increase visibility and communication with our customers through shipping information from the moment a package left the warehouse to their door. The feedback we have received with these tracking insights has been phenomenal." - Director of Operations

Thirteen companies qualified for a spot in the summer 2022 report based on product characteristics and were scored by user data collected from G2's site, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. To be considered, products must have received a minimum of 10 reviews which are used to determine customer satisfaction. Market Presence is determined through a combination of 15 metrics ranging from market share to seller size based on G2 reviews, publicly available information, and third-party sources. In addition to the summer report, project44 outpaced several competitors in G2's Momentum Grid, which is determined through an algorithm measuring data across social, web, employees, and reviews influential to the company's momentum.

To download a copy of the report visit project44.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,200 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency, and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE project44