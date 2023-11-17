project44 Wins at Chicago Innovation Awards for Supply Chain Breakthrough Powered by Movement

project44 is one of 20 organizations celebrated for providing the most innovative products and services in the Chicago region

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that the company was selected as a 2023 winner of the Chicago Innovation Awards, recognizing its Movement by project44™ platform. Movement, which combines the project44 product suite on a single platform, creates an AI-driven digital infrastructure that delivers end-to-end visibility and enhanced capabilities across all transportation modes and geographies. From more than 300 nominations, project44 was one of just 20 innovators honored during Thursday's awards ceremony that was attended by Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, and Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker.

"project44 is a global company, but Chicago is where we were founded, so we're especially grateful to receive this award that recognizes innovators in this growing tech hub," said project44 Founder and CEO Jett McCandless. "Uniquely, Movement by project44 enables supply chain professionals to increase velocity, minimize costs and improve sustainability. The Movement platform and other project44 innovations are changing how businesses move products globally, and it all started in Chicago."

In addition to the recognition by Chicago Innovation, project44 earned a second distinction: the Lessen Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. This award is an annual honor bestowed by event sponsor Lessen (formerly SMS Assist) to recognize companies with a unique approach that disrupts industries. The Movement platform is transforming the way leading brands manage supply chains, leveraging the world's largest real-time transportation dataset and the industry's most advanced data science.

Prior to Movement by project44, users had to toggle across multiple screens and systems to get information since global supply chains are complex and involve numerous geographies and modes. Movement provides a view that didn't exist before, delivering real-time, end-to-end visibility. The platform is accessible across systems and roles, empowering shippers, logistics professionals and carriers with real-time data that enables workflow automation and enhances collaboration across the entire supply chain. 

"With Movement in place, we can more effectively plan freight movement," said Mr. Morihisa Nakamura, Manager, Supply Planning and Operation Group, Production Control Department at Roland. "Since Movement brings data from all modes and geographies onto a single platform, we expect its deployment to reduce our logistics workload by 30%, and also to enable us to communicate and provide feedback to freight forwarders on shipment routes in a timely manner based on project44's real-time transportation visibility and analytics so that we can meet and improve the designated lead time. This partnership with project44 will make our supply chain more flexible, allowing our supply chain professionals to spend more time on strategic tasks."

Learn more about how project44 helps companies solve their most complex multimodal visibility challenges at www.project44.com. Find out more about Movement at www.project44.com/platform.

About project44
project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability. 

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 22 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

